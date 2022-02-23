PONTOTOC- Pontotoc baseball got the 2022 campaign started on a good note with a 7-4 victory over Itawamba AHS on Monday, February 14.
The Warriors allowed only four hits, and they bounced back to finish the game strong after a rally by the Indians.
Pontotoc struck first in the bottom of the 1st. Ty Clayton reached on a walk and scored on a triple by Walt Gardner. IAHS got a runner to second in the top of the 2nd, but Warrior starter Brice Deaton struck out Colton Basden to end the threat.
Ethan Ball, Clayton and Deaton drew walks to load the bases for Pontotoc with one out in the bottom of the 3rd. Jon Robert Carnes’ ground ball down the third base line resulted in an error and another run. The Warriors took advantage of another IAHS miscue when Clayton scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0, as they plated two without recording a hit in the frame.
Itawamba AHS, without a hit, put two runners on with one out in the 4th, but Deaton fanned two straight batters to keep the Indians scoreless.
IAHS grabbed the momentum with a 4-spot in the top of the 5th. A pitching change did not work out for the Warriors, with the Indians getting a walk, hit batsman and RBI double from Zion Ashby before Carnes entered on the mound. With runners on second and third, Cooper Waddle lined a two-run single to tie the game up. Later, after a walk and double steal, William Blake gave the Indians a 4-3 lead by plating Waddle with a sacrifice fly.
The Warriors answered right back in the bottom half, however. Gardner and Deaton drew walks, and Carnes evened things up at 4-all when he plated Gardner with a double. Deaton came home to put PHS up 5-4 when Jabari Farr lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right field.
Carnes would not allow an Indian hit over the final two frames. IAHS got a baserunner on in the 6th, but the inning ended when Brian Brazil was caught stealing second on a throw from catcher Jackson Williams.
Pontotoc added two insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th. Hayden Kyle led off with a walk and came around to score on a fielder’s choice grounder by Ball. Deaton later smacked a two-out double to center field to bring home Ball and make it 7-4. Carnes set the Indians down in order in the top of the 7th to close it out.
Last Friday the Warriors won a road rematch with the Indians 12-11. On Saturday they picked up a 6-2 win over TCPS and a 7-0 win over New Site to improve to 3-0.