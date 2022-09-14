It wasn’t exactly an offensive shootout, but the Pontotoc Warriors nabbed their first win of the young season last Friday, overcoming the Choctaw County Chargers in a battle of attrition, 10-6.
The drizzling rain made it hard for either team to pass the ball effectively.
The Warriors changed their strategy, adapting to the conditions. They shifted from their usual air raid offense, (heavy on the passing game), and chose instead to run much of their offense behind senior defensive tackle Bryce Chrestman. He moved back and forth, from left tackle to right tackle. The 6’5, 260 pound Chrestman helped plow a path for a ground-and-pound strategy that helped run the clock and hold onto a hard-fought win. Andru Berry had 8 carries for 38 yards. In the passing game, quarterback Conner Armstrong was 12/23, for 110 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Nic Towensend reeled in 4 catches for 42 yards.
The Chargers had a scoring opportunity with four minutes left in the game, but a fumble helped secure the win for the Warriors. All-Division defensive lineman Montavious Bell played a fierce game (9 tackles, and added a formidable presence in the middle).
"It was a defensive struggle, and several of our guys really played well," said Coach Jeff Carter. "Hayden Kyle had a good game, and had 6 tackles. Javier Cole had an interception. On offense Jaden Bradley had a long touchdown run for us (60 yards), and our kicking game and special teams have been strong. Eddie Nolasco continues to pound the ball, and he had two touchbacks. We felt good to come away with a win."
The Warriors host Saltillo for their homecoming this Friday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.