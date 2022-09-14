Bryce Block

Pontotoc senior tackle Bryce Chrestman makes a block to protect quarterback Conner Armstrong in action earlier this season. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It wasn’t exactly an offensive shootout, but the Pontotoc Warriors nabbed their first win of the young season last Friday, overcoming the Choctaw County Chargers in a battle of attrition, 10-6.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus