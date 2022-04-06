Pontotoc baseball won a back-and-forth Division 2-4A battle over Ripley on Friday night, prevailing 10-6 in 8 innings.
The Warriors bounced back from a late Tiger rally, one of several over the course of the night, to plate four decisive runs in the top of the 8th.
“We didn’t play well defensively; if we catch the ball it is a whole different game,” said Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy. “But that just shows the maturity of our guys this year. We’ve grown up a lot and won a lot of close games. We had a lead a few times and they came back to tie it up, but our guys responded.”
Ripley put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the 1st inning. Joson Burks was cut down at the plate on a ground ball to third baseman Riley Caygle, who fired to catcher Jackson Williams for the tag out. However, the Tigers got on the board first moments later when Reed Scott scored on a wild pitch.
Pontotoc put together a big top of the 2nd. Ethan Ball and Williams drew walks before Braxton Whiteside drove a base hit into center field, plating Ball. The ball subsequently scooted past the outfielder, allowing courtesy runner Hayden Kyle to score as well. Ty Clayton then laid down a perfect bunt single before Walt Gardner smacked a double to drive in Whiteside. Brice Deaton had a RBI groundout that allowed Clayton to score, making it 4-1.
After getting the first two Tigers out in the bottom of the 2nd, three Pontotoc errors allowed Ripley to tie it up 4-4. The Warriors bounced back and regained the lead in the top of the 3rd, taking advantage of several Tiger mistakes. Ball led off with a single, and Jabari Farr was hit by a pitch with two outs. Clayton hit a ground ball, but a bobble made an attempted fielder’s choice at second base not in time; Ball then scored from third to put PHS up 5-4 when a throw home got past catcher Cooper Davis.
Ripley’s Conner Graves led off the bottom of the 3rd with a double and came home on a deep sacrifice fly from Nace Clark to tie it 5-5.
Pontotoc starter Jon Robert Carnes got out of a jam in the bottom of the 4th, leaving runners on 1st and 3rd when he struck out Scott swinging to end the inning. Clayton blasted a solo home run to left field in the top of the 6th, giving the Warriors a 6-5 lead.
That’s where the score would remain until the bottom of the 7th. Scott reached on an error for the Tigers, and Graves brought him home with a double to tie it at 6-6 with only one out. Warrior lefty Garrett Pound, who came in for Carnes in the 6th, struck out the final two batters to strand two Tigers and keep the game alive.
Brice Deaton walked with one out to start things off for the Warriors in the top of the 8th. Carnes followed a single up the middle. Caygle hit a ground ball to the shortstop, but Deaton beat an attempted fielder’s choice to third base. With the bases loaded, Ball singled down the first base line to plate two runs. Williams then brought home Caygle with a base hit before Pound stepped to the plate and drove in Ball with an infield single, extending the Pontotoc lead to 10-6. Pound ended the game by striking out the side in the bottom of the 8th.
Carnes and Pound allowed only 7 Ripley hits (5 in 5.1 innings for Carnes and 2 in 2.2 innings for Pound), and each struck out 6. Each allowed one earned run. The other four runs Ripley scored while Carnes was pitching were unearned.
Clayton collected three hits for the Warriors, while Ball and Williams also had multi-hit games.