The Vikings and Warriors faced off on the diamond for game two of their division set last Thursday at Viking field. The game started slowly as both pitchers, North Pontotoc’s Michael Anderson and Pontotoc’s Jon Robert Carnes, each worked effectively early. The Vikings struck first, as Anderson came around to score after being hit by a pitch.
Anderson kept the Pontotoc bats quiet in the early going. North scored again in the bottom of the third with a leadoff, no-doubt homer to right-center by Anderson.
Pontotoc broke through in the hit column with a Walt Garder single, followed by a wild pitch and stolen base, putting Gardner on third. Bryce Deaton cracked a two run blast over the right field wall to tie the game.
Anderson notched a strikeout, then Williams laced a grounder through the left side, and Corbin Clayton drew a walk to put runners on first and second. A Viking error allowed Pontotoc to take the lead, then Deaton drew a walk to load the bases for the Warriors. Carnes nailed an RBI single to left to to give the Warriors a 5-2 lead.
Riley Caygle reached on an error which also plated another Pontotoc run. Ethan Ball picked up an RBI single and Pontotoc led 7-2 going in to the bottom of the 5th.
The Vikings weren't done, however, as Reece Kentner blasted a two-out homer to right, making the score 7-3 at the end of the fifth. Carnes continued to work for the Warriors, but he ran into trouble in the home half of the sixth. Jaylon Wise reached on a walk, as did Wesley Simmons. Jack Cummings came to the plate with two outs. A passed ball allowed the runners to advance, then Cummings nailed a two-RBI single to bring the Vikings cloers at 8-5. .
That was it for Carnes, and he handed the ball to reliever Garrett Pound. Pound inhertied a runner on first. Anderson legged out infield hit, and pinch runner Rhodes Anthony advanced to third. Clay Pitts launched a two-RBI double to bring North to within one, at 8-7. The Warriors put Kentner on with an intentional walk, then Kirby came through with an infield hit to score Pitts and tie the game at 8 headed into the final frame.
Cayson Capwell took the mound in relief for the Vikings. He allowed one run, as Jabari Farr hit a log fly ball to center, allowing Ethan Ball to score, and the Warriors went up 9-8. A passed ball gave the Warriors a 10-8 lead.
Capwell induced a pair of ground balls, including an inning-ending double play, to close out the Warriors in the seventh.
Pound was in full command for the Warriors, striking out the side to end the game.
Coach Chad Anthony was encouraged by his pitching staff's performance but said errors at key moments cost his team.
“Michael (Anderson) pitched well enough for us to win the game, we just didn’t make the plays in the end," said Anthony. “Defensively, we have got to play better and not make errors at key points in the game. We were down big in the early game this week, and didn’t show much fight; tonight we had quality at-bats late, and I am proud of how we responded.”
The Vikings were scheduled to be in action during spring break, with games scheduled for Monday and Wednesday. The Warriors were also scheduled action during spring break, with games scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.