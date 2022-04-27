PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors battled back from an early deficit to take game one of their first round 4A playoff series 6-4 over Caledonia on Friday.
Kellen Coleman started the 1st inning with a single for the Cavaliers. An error then allowed a deep fly ball off the bat of John Leyton Lewis to score Coleman. Josh Pitts walked, and, after an out, Shep Donald drove a pitch out of the yard for a 3-run homer, just staying inside of the left field foul pole.
Caledonia got a runner to third base in the 2nd, but Warrior pitcher John Robert Carnes got his counterpart Lewis to ground out to keep it a 4-0 game. Pontotoc began to chip away in the bottom half of the frame. Jackson Williams drove a double into the left field corner, and Riley Caygle followed with an RBI single. Garrett Pound laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Caygle into scoring position, and Braxton Whiteside followed with a base hit. Walt Gardner then lined a single to right field to plate Caygle and cut it to 4-2. Brice Deaton singled to load the bases, but Lewis escaped the inning with no further damage.
Pitts reached on a dropped third strike to lead off the Caledonia 3rd. A misplayed ground ball from Will Donald then put two on with nobody out. Carnes struck out Cooper Bates swinging, but another error on a ground ball loaded the bases with one out. Carnes came up with another big strikeout of Brent Eaton, and Andrew Huckaby then hit a grounder to third, which Caygle took himself to the bag for the third out. Escaping that jam would prove to be huge.
In the bottom of the 5th, Deaton stepped up to the plate and sent a solo homer over the 350 sign in dead center field to cut it to 4-3. Carnes followed with a single, with courtesy runner Landon Morgan scoring to tie the game up on an RBI single from Jabari Farr. The Warriors went on to load the bases again, but they could not get anything else.
Pound entered on the mound for PHS in the 6th and retired in the side in order, fanning two of the three batters. Gardner smacked a grounder to start the bottom of the 6th, and he reached when the throw sailed to the fence. With two outs, Farr drilled a two-run home run over the left field wall, giving Pontotoc its first lead of the contest at 6-4.
The Cavaliers got a two-out baserunner in the top of the 7th when Pitts was hit by a pitch, but Pound struck out Will Donald swinging to close out the win, his fourth strikeout in 7 batters faced.
“In the first inning there was one pitch up in the zone that their guy put a good swing on, hit a 3-run homer, and we found ourselves in a hole; but we’ve got some guys that don’t have any quit in them and fight back,” said Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy. “John Robert (Carnes) gave us some strong innings (only two hits allowed in 5 complete, 8 strikeouts). He didn’t have his best stuff, but he did a great job keeping us in the game until our sticks could get going. Then Garrett Pound came in and closed the door for us.”
Williams went 3-4 at the dish for the Warriors. Farr was 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBI, while Deaton also had a 2-hit night that included a homer.
On Saturday night the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 10-2 on the road to take the series two games to none and advance to the second round. The game was tied until Pontotoc exploded for 8 runs in the final inning. Whiteside was 2-3 with a home run with 2 RBI. Ty Clayton went 2-4 with a homer. Walt Gardner finished 2-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI, and Carnes drilled a 3-run homer.
Pontotoc will take on Kosciusko in round two. Game one will be Friday at Kosciusko. Game two will be Saturday in Pontotoc. Game three, if necessary, will be back in Kosciusko on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. each night.