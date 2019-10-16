PONTOTOC- Pontotoc clicked on both sides of the ball Thursday night in a shutout victory over cross-county and now divisional rival South Pontotoc.
In the teams' first matchup since the 2010 season, the Warriors won 35-0 over the Cougars to improve to 3-4 overall, 2-0 in Division 2-4A.
South got the ball first and moved to near midfield after an 11-yard completion from quarterback Clayton Heatherly to running back Kendalle Morphis, but the Cougars were ultimately forced to punt.
Pontotoc started the ensuing drive near midfield and drove to the Cougar 30. On 4th and 17, receiver Tres Vaughn hauled in a pass near the back of the end zone, but he was ruled out of bounds.
The PHS defense then stuffed South for two consecutive lost yardage plays, and on third down senior standout Caleb Hobson intercepted a pass to set the Warriors up on the Cougar 35 yard line. Tailback Jemarkus Whitfield proceeded to run for gains of 17 and 6 yards to put the ball on the 12. On 3rd down quarterback Brice Deaton had to corral a bobbled snap and gave the ball to Vaughn, who escaped a handful of South defenders and found the edge for a 12-yard TD that put the Warriors on top 7-0 with 2:27 to play in the opening quarter.
After a third down sack South was forced to punt from their own end zone, giving Pontotoc good field position. Deaton connected with D.J. Bean for a 36-yard touchdown toss. An extra point from Jolan Mills made it 14-0 seven seconds into the second quarter.
The Warriors forced a punt on the next South possession, which was blocked by Cameron Chunn. On the next play running back Jordan Ball broke free and raced to paydirt for a 37-yard score, extending the lead to 21-0. After a three and out and shanked punt by the Cougars, Brice Deaton completed passes of 22 yards to Bean and 14 yards to L.J. Jones to help move the ball into the red zone, but the drive did not result in points after a bad snap for a big loss and a failed lengthy field goal.
Pontotoc's defense got another three and out to get the ball right back, and a second down handoff to Caleb Hobson went for 56 yards and another touchdown with 2:53 remaining in the second quarter. Austin Tzib added the extra point to gave Pontotoc a 28-0 advantage at the half. The Warrior defense limited the Cougars to a mere 18 yards of offense in the first half.
A big return by Hobson on the second half's opening kickoff resulted in another quick score by the Warriors. Freshman quarterback Conner Armstrong completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tres Vaughn at the 9:29 mark of the third. Tzib converted the extra point to give Pontotoc the final 35-0 margin.
Pontotoc will host Caledonia on Friday, while South (1-7, 0-2) will travel to Shannon.