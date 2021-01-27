PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors defeated the South Pontotoc Cougars 79-57 last Tuesday. Joe Haze Austin led the Warriors with a game-high 19 points, while Pacey Mathews led the Cougars with 16 points. Pontotoc leads Division 2-4A with a 7-0 record.
“I take my hat off to South Pontotoc; they played well, and coach Vandiver had them playing hard,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler. “I thought we shot it poorly, and I’m glad we were able to figure it out later, attack the basket a little better and get the win.”
The first time these two teams met back in December the Cougars had 11 points at the half. This second matchup was much different. Pontotoc and South Pontotoc traded blows early on, as the Warriors led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. South cut it to 14-13 early in the second quarter before Rock Robinson extended the Warriors lead with a 3-pointer and a layup. Gavin Brinker poured it on for the Warriors, adding 7 points to his line to help Pontotoc to a 38-23 lead at halftime.
Pacey Mathews added a 3-pointer and a layup early in the third quarter to cut the Warriors' lead to 10 points, but Robinson and Tyler Shepard guided Pontotoc on a 12-2 run to close out the third quarter with a commanding 57-39 lead. Joe Haze Austin led Pontotoc with 9 points in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Brinker scored 17 points. Tyler Shepard added 12 points, and Rock Robinson finished with 12 points as well for Pontotoc. Bryce Howell notched 11 points for South Pontotoc.
On Friday the Warriors improved to 19-3 with a 77-70 victory over Shannon.