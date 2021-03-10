ECRU- The Pontotoc Warriors scored first, saw the Vikings surge back in the sixth, but held on for a 9-5 win in an early season matchup of county rivals.
The Warriors led much of the game, but the Vikings’ bats came alive and North plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a close contest down the stretch.
Things kicked off as Eli Harlow singled to left off Viking starter Ty Roberson to plate Ty Clayton in the top of the first inning.
The Warriors’ defense picked up starter Brice Deaton in the bottom of the inning, as Walt Gardner made a diving catch in right and doubled off a runner at first base, getting the Tribe out of the inning.
Roberson struck out the side in the top of second for North. Kalor Kirby’s single to right helped the Vikings load the bases in the bottom of the frame, but Deaton dealt a mean curveball to cap a strikeout and end the threat.
Roberson racked up three more Ks in the top of the third for the Vikings. Kaden Wilson drew a walk to start the bottom of the frame, followed by a single from Roberson. Reece Kentner rolled out to second, scoring Wilson and knotting the game at 1-1.
Hayden Kyle hustled out of the box and beat out an infield hit to start the Warrior fourth. Jabari Farr doubled down the left-field line, and with the bases loaded and nobody out North Pontotoc called on Kaden Wilson to take over on the mound. Wilson avoided a potentially disastrous inning, issuing a walk to Walt Gardner and plating the Warrior’s only run of the frame, but it gave Pontotoc a 2-1 lead which they never relinquished.
Pontotoc reliever Jon Robert Carnes notched a pair of strikeouts to put the Vikings away quietly in the bottom of the fourth.
Tucker Campbell smacked a loud double into the left-center gap, and the Warriors eventually loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth. Jackson Williams got an RBI when he was hit by a pitch, and the Vikings brought in reliever Jaylen Wise. Clayton earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-1. Ty Roberson scored on an error for the Vikings to cut the deficit to 4-2 after five complete.
The sixth inning was the loudest of the contest. With one out, Carnes mashed a two-run homer to right-center for the Warriors. Wise notched a pair of Ks, and Roberson made an outstanding catch in deep center, running down a shot that drifted nearly to the warning track and reeling it in over his left shoulder. The Vikings loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning. Kentner got an RBI when he was hit by a pitch, and Michael Anderson drew a walk to plate another run. Cayson Capwell plated a run with a ground out, and North made it a one-run contest at 6-5.
The Warriors answered back with three runs in the top of the seventh, as Harlow had a 2-run double and Carnes an RBI single, and the Tribe held on for the 9-5 win.
Carnes and Harlow each went 2-4 with 3 RBI for the Warriors, who finished with 12 hits. Campbell and Gardner also each had multiple hits. Kirby led the Vikings with a 2-4 performance at the plate.