MOOREVILLE- Brayden Arratia scored four goals, leading the Pontotoc Warriors to an early lead which they never relinquished on their way to defeating the Mooreville Troopers 8-1.
Kevin Martinez split a pair of Trooper defenders and worked through a tough body check, scoring the game’s opening goal with 27:20 to play.
Off off a pass from Sawyer Ritchie, Arratia worked from the right flank and nailed the first of his goals from 10 yards out to give the Warriors an early 2-0 lead. Arratia hammered it in on a breakaway at the 22:45 mark for a 3-0 Warrior lead. He made good on a penalty kick at 16:33 to push Pontotoc ahead 4-0.
Ashton Maffett played tough at midfield for the Warriors, harrying Trooper offensive players, keeping the ball across the midfield line and helping Pontotoc stay on the attack.
Cooper Goff scored the Troopers’ only goal at the 7:40 mark. Pontotoc goalie Eli Harlow then converted a penalty kick with 5:30 to play, giving the Warriors a 5-1 lead going into halftime.
Arratia took advantage of a lull in the Troopers’ defensive alertness, running behind the play on a long kick over midfield by Dylan Shipton and blasting in a short goal for his fourth score and 6-1 Warrior lead. Coach Cullen Pollard began subbing-in his bench with 22 minutes remaining in the match.
With 10 minutes to play, Fernando Salinas found of the back of the net off of a Blayze Haynes assist to make it 7-1. Haynes added a final goal for the Warriors in the closing minutes.
The Lady Warriors came out on the short end of a defensive struggle, losing a close match to Mooreville 1-0.
Pontotoc goalie Jaycie Walker played a tough game, with the Lady Troopers consistently moving the ball deep into Lady Warrior territory and taking several shots. Walker made the first of her outstanding blocks with 35:30 to play in the first half. She moved up high in the goal box to gather a pair of long-distance attempts by the Lady Troopers. She made another stellar save at the 16-minute mark.
Mikayla Wendler bent-in a nice corner-kick for the Lady Warriors, but Pontotoc failed to score.
Early in the second half Kareli Mendoza made a nifty header and Paola Gomez gathered the ball, making a strong kick that just missed just wide left. De'Aisha Browner worked the ball deep into Lady Trooper territory and made a good goal attempt, but the shot barely missed wide right.
Walker made another good save with 20:20 remaining in the match, moving up to block a high, looping shot from the Lady Troopers.
Molly Parham converted a strong penalty kick, resulting from a handball, just before halftime, giving Mooreville the game-winning score.