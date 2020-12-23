PONTOTOC- Five Pontotoc players scored in double digits, including Tyler Shephard with a team-leading 21 points, as the Warriors routed Mooreville 81-34 last Tuesday.
The Warriors gashed the Troopers with a 29-0 opening period. Nic Townsend grabbed a steal for the Warriors and got the ball ahead to Rock Robinson, who sank a pair of free throws for two of his 11 points. Gavin Brinker put back an offensive rebound for a score, part of his 10-point performance. Brinker fed the ball inside to Dajerious Scott for a tough, turnaround jumper. Zane Tipler nailed a 3-pointer, on his way to scoring 17.
Robinson started the second period with a steal and layup. Will Austin sank a 3-pointer for the Troopers, part of his nine points.
Brinker skied and pinned a Trooper shot against the backboard, and Tipler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, followed by another pair of threes from Jaylen Edwards, who scored 12 in the contest. The Warriors led by a commanding 53-12 at halftime.
Brinker added another fierce shot block early in the third period. Mooreville’s Mason McMillen hit a layup, part of his nine-point performance.
Jaylnn Washington fought for a loose ball then got it ahead to Scott, who rewarded his teammate’s scrappy play by kicking back to him for a score. Mooreville’s JW Armistead got an offensive putback for a score. Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler emptied the bench with five minutes remaining in the third period and gave his backups plenty of playing time, as the Warriors cruised to a lopsided win.
Pontotoc 51, Starkville 48
Rolley Tipler had a quiet confidence in his team entering Friday night’s contest against Starkville, who came into the contest ranked number one by the Daily Journal.
That confidence was contagious throughout his team, as Pontotoc knocked off the previously unbeaten Yellowjackets 51-48 in overtime.
“We had a game plan we wanted to follow, and we did it,” Tipler said. “...Athlete-for-athlete, they got more than we got, but we slowed it down a little bit and didn’t get into an up-and-down game with them, and it helped us out in the end.”
Down by two, Pontotoc (11-3) was fouled with 8.3 seconds left in the fourth, but it was just Starkville’s sixth team foul. Off the inbounds play, Gavin Brinker was able to sneak backdoor for the layup with 5 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied 43-43.
“We do the same play over and over, and it was to set up that backdoor cut,” said Tipler. “It was the perfect time for it, and we executed it.”
Brinker started the overtime period with a basket off an isolation play as the Warriors kept the momentum and the lead throughout. Starkville (8-1) cut the lead to 47-46 with 48 seconds left after a putback from Makhi Myles, but clutch free throws from Dajerious Scott and a putback from Tyler Shephard in the final seconds sealed the win.
Starkville built the largest lead of the night at six points after a Keyvon Pearson layup and a pair of free throws from Eric Green with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Pontotoc kept its composure and battled back with two free throws from Shephard and a big-time bucket plus the foul from Scott with 29 seconds left to pull within one. Green split a pair from the line for Starkville, setting up Brinker’s tying basket.
“We got wide open shots. We got shots around the basket, and we couldn’t make anything,” Starkville head coach Greg Carter said. “We missed a free throw that could’ve closed the game out in regulation. We were awful.”
Brinker finished with 12 points and Scott 11 for Pontotoc. Starkville’s Coltie Young led with 13 points, scoring 10 in the first half.
“Just to see how they’ve been blowing out teams, and to come in here and play basically five quarters of good defense was great to see," coach Tipler said.
As the result of the win, the Warriors ascended to No. 1 in the latest Daily Journal boys basketball rankings.