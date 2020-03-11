After a pair of tough losses to New Albany and Ripley in a doubleheader last Tuesday, the Pontotoc Warriors got back in the win column with a 16-9 victory over Hatley Saturday in the Pontotoc Tournament.
The Tigers jumped on top with three runs in the top of the first before PHS answered with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Caleb Hobson led off with a single and stole second, and Ross Mathews plated him with a double to center field. Reed Emison drew a one-out walk. Mathews and Emison advanced to second and third on passed ball and scored on a 2-RBI double to right by Brice Deaton.
Hatley responded right back however with three runs in the top of the second. The visitors loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, single, and an error. Eli Carter gave the Tigers the lead again with an RBI ground out, and Colbe Miller made it 6-3 with a 2-run double.
Pontotoc cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the 2nd, as Caleb Hobson doubled with two down and Mathews brought him home with a single.
Tucker Campbell entered on the mound and worked a scoreless 3rd, and the Warriors climbed on top by putting up 5 runs in the bottom half of the inning. Emison was a hit by a pitch, Deaton doubled, and a ground ball from Cade Armstrong was misplayed, allowing Emison and Deaton to score. Later in the inning Mathews had another big hit, giving Pontotoc an 8-6 lead with a two-out, 2-RBI single that drove in Miles Galloway and Carsen Dallas. Peeko Townsend made it 9-6 when he drove in Caleb Hobson.
Not to go quietly, Hatley tied things up in the top of the 5th. Elijah Brooks hit a two-run double, and Jake Murphy followed with RBI single.
However, it was all Warriors from there, as PHS scored 7 unanswered runs over the 5th and 6th innings. Hobson walked to start the bottom of the 5th and scored on a misplayed fly ball from Mathews. Townsend then drove in Mathews with a single to left field. Deaton made it 12-9 when he doubled to plate Townsend.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ethan Carnes walked and Conner Armstrong reached on an error before both scored on a 2-RBI double by Hobson. Mathews was hit by a pitch and Emison drew a two-out walk before Deaton smacked his third double of the game to bring home Hobson and Mathews, extending the Pontotoc lead to the final 16-9 margin.
Ross Mathews pitched the final two innings for Pontotoc and retired the Tigers in order in each frame. Campbell was winning pitcher.
Pontotoc pounded out 14 hits. Deaton finished 3-5 with 3 doubles with 5 RBI, and Mathews was 3-4 with 4 RBI. Hobson finished 3-4 with 5 runs scored and 2 RBI. Townsend went 2-4 with 2 RBI, and Carnes went 2-3.