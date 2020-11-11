PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors (9-1) defeated the Choctaw Central Warriors (3-6) 38-24 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Conner Armstrong led Pontotoc with 246 yards passing and 3 touchdowns.
“You have got to hand it to Choctaw Central; they were a well-prepared team and did a good job, because they gave us some problems with the counter early on,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “We made a couple of adjustments, but really it’s because our guys just played hard and came out after halftime and wanted it more.”
Marty Reel scored on a 9-yard run to give Pontotoc an early 7-0 lead, and Jordan Ball scored on a 3-yard run to give Pontotoc a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Pontotoc was penalized eleven times in the game, and seven of them came in the second quarter. Pontotoc also had two turnovers in the second quarter, with both of them leading to Choctaw Central touchdowns, and the Warriors found themselves down 18-14 at halftime.
Conner Armstrong was 7 of 11 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. Cade Armstrong caught a 27-yard touchdown to give Pontotoc a 21-18 lead. Nic Townsend caught a 59-yard touchdown to make it 28-18 late in the third quarter. Townsend finished with 6 catches and 100 yards receiving.
LJ Jones caught a 39-yard touchdown with under ten minutes left in the game, and Eddie Nolasco kicked a 21-yard field goal a few minutes later to make it 38-18. Choctaw Central scored a late touchdown with seconds on the clock.
“There comes a time where you just have to open it up, like tonight when they were crowding the box, and we executed well and Conner made some good throws,” said coach Carter. “The first half was a little nutty, but that was a fun second half.”
Jordan ball led Pontotoc with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown. Nic Townsend and Marty Reel both had interceptions. Pontotoc will travel to Ripley (4-6) next week to face a Tigers team they defeated 33-20 in week four of the regular season.