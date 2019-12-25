MOOREVILLE- Pontotoc had to battle to knock off a scrappy Mooreville team on the road last Tuesday night. The Warriors came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Troopers 78-69.
A strong first quarter put the Troopers in front 16-8. Pontotoc responded by scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the second quarter. Caleb Hobson slashed to the basket off the dribble and found Austin Nickson open for a layup. Rock Robinson drove the lane and made an underhanded shot, and Robinson then finished off a series of Pontotoc offensive rebounds with a putback, drawing the foul and making the ensuing free throw for a 3-point play. Hobson drained a 3-pointer to tie things up 18-18 at the 5:13 mark.
The Warriors took their first lead on two free throws from Hobson with 4:13 remaining in the first half, and Robinson immediately came up with a steal in the backcourt and was fouled taking it to the rim. Robinson hit both free throws to make it 22-18. Mooreville's Jordan White drilled a 3-pointer to put the Troopers back on top 25-24 with 2:21 remaining before Robinson got back to the line and knocked down both shots to pull the Warriors ahead again. Another Robinson 3-point play made it 29-25. Mooreville would hit two 3-pointers in the final minute and a half to tie it up 31-31 at halftime.
Mooreville came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter, ripping off a 13-2 run that saw the Troopers build a 44-33 advantage. Pontotoc gradually trimmed the deficit, pulling to within 53-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
Robinson connected on a shot from downtown to start the fourth, and moments later the junior standout drained another to tie the contest 54-54. Austin Nickson scored on a transition layup to put Pontotoc ahead 56-54 before Mooreville answered with a three to regain the lead. The Troopers added another basket and then a free throw to go up by four. Joe Haze Austin crashed the offensive glass for the Warriors and knocked down a foul shot to tie the game at 60-60 with 5:09 to go. Hobson then grabbed a steal and took it himself for a layup and a 62-60 Pontotoc lead. Hobson hit two free throws, and three free throws from Robinson gave the Warriors a 67-60 lead.
Mooreville would make it a 3-point game, 67-64, with just over three minutes to play, but a 9-2 PHS run put the Warriors in control for good. Gavin Brinker drilled a tough jumper. Austin tipped in a missed shot, soon after adding a free throw, and Robinson scored on a layup. Pontotoc beat the Troopers' press for a layup by Austin to stretch it out to a 76-66 advantage with 1:05 left. Dejarious Scott made a pair of free throws for Pontotoc's final points of the night.
Robinson had a huge game offensively for the Warriors with 34 points. Hobson also finished with 11 points.