PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors were losing 27-7 at halftime, but a strong second half performance on both sides of the ball gave them a chance to win late. Junior Ashton Maffett nailed the game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat New Albany 38-35.
Jemarkus Whitfield led the Warriors on offense with 161 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“We told them at halftime to just play, quit beating themselves with mistakes and penalties and we made some adjustments on defense,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter.
C.J. Hill scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. Pontotoc answered on its next drive and tied it 7-7 on a 2-yard run by Jordan Ball. Early in the second quarter Joe Mathis hit Isaiah Cohran for a 48-yard touchdown pass to give New Albany a 14-7 lead. New Albany scored again a few minutes later on a C.J. Hill 4-yard run to make it 21-7, and the Bulldogs closed out the first half with a 27-7 lead when Joe Mathis hit Mason Simmons for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The second half was owned by the Warriors. Isaiah Cohran fumbled the opening kickoff, giving the Warriors great field position. They capitalized when Jemarkus Whitfield ran it in for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 27-14. The Warriors' defense then forced a four and out, and a few moments later Whitfield cut the lead to 27-21 when he scored on a 37-yard run.
Marty Reel returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Pontotoc a 28-27 lead with eight minutes left. Whitfield continued pounding the rock with another big run, this time a 28-yard touchdown run- his third of the game. That gave the Warriors a 35-27 lead with five minutes left in regulation. New Albany answered with its only score in the second half. Hill scored on a 21-yard run and Cohran added a 2-pt conversion to tie the game with four minutes left.
The game went to overtime. New Albany had the ball first, but a fumble was recovered by Pontotoc, giving the Warriors a chance to win. Four plays later placekicker Ashton Maffett nailed the game-winner and was carried off the field by his teammates in the first football game of his life.
“When you’re down 27-7 and come back and win 38-35 in a high school game that says a lot about the heart and character of a very young team,” said coach Carter. “It was great to get that first win against a very good New Albany team.”
Conner Armstrong led the Warriors with 71 yards passing and Cade Armstrong led the team with three receptions for 41 yards.
This Friday the Warriors travel to DeSoto Central.