PONTOTOC- Fans got their first look at the 2019 edition of the Pontotoc Warriors Friday night in the Hollow, as PHS scrimmaged against Choctaw County in their pre-season jamboree.
The Chargers came out on top 17-14 after 12-minute quarters that included no live special teams or field position changes due to turnovers.
The teams traded punts on their opening possessions before Choctaw County's Ques McNeal came up with an interception on Pontotoc's second drive.
After the Chargers took over, a long run from Dicenzo Miller keyed a drive that moved inside the Pontotoc red zone. The Warrior defense held, however, forcing a field goal that gave Choctaw County a 3-0 lead with 5:03 left in the opening period.
The Warriors responded with a scoring drive of their own. The march was capped off when freshman quarterback Conner Armstrong completed a crossing route to Caleb Hobson, who broke free from a group of Choctaw County tacklers for an 11-yard TD. Jolan Mills added the extra point to give Pontotoc a 7-3 lead with 1:45 left in the first.
PHS came close to adding another score on the ensuing Charger drive, as Jay Jackson caught a fumble out of the air and nearly took it to the house, being tackled just a few yards short of the goal line.
After the Warriors went three and out on the ensuing possession, PHS defensive back Marty Reel got the ball back for the offense with a juggling interception on a long pass attempt. Pontotoc could not sustain a drive, and a subsequent Choctaw County drive ended when Hobson broke up a pass on third down.
After another Pontotoc three and out, Tylan Carter gave the Chargers a 10-7 lead when he broke a long touchdown run. After a promising drive stalled for Pontotoc, Choctaw County's Miller got loose for another lengthy scoring run, making it 17-7 with 5:46 to play in the second period.
Pontotoc trimmed the lead to 17-14 when Hobson caught a short pass and broke free for a long touchdown with 4:44 to play, but Choctaw County was able to move the ball on its next drive and ultimately run out the clock.
All three quarterbacks competing for the starting job- Conner Armstrong, Brice Deaton and Tanner Ellis- saw action in the scrimmage. It was, as expected, a mixed bag of results with signal callers who have no varsity experience.
"They made some mistakes, but I felt like they handled the pressure pretty good," Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. "We didn't give our receivers a chance on some balls, but the defense had a lot to do with it too. They were a pretty good defense. Overall, they handled the ball OK and made some decent reads at times. It was about what I expected.
"I thought our offensive line did pretty good, and our defensive line was good. We gave up three big plays, which is uncharacteristic for us. It doesn't surprise me though. We have a very inexperienced defense personnel wise. A lot of these guys have not gone against a good football team in a situation like that. They don't have very many game reps. We did get a couple of takeaways, which was a bright spot."
The Warriors will open the regular season Friday night on the road at Houston.
"Houston is a senior-laden team," Carter said. "They've got a lot of starters back on defense. It is going to be tough to move the ball. We are going to make some adjustments, and I suspect it will be a close game."