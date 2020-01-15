The Pontotoc Warriors boys soccer team continued its strong play with a pair of division victories last week, improving to 7-0 in Division 2-4A.
Last Tuesday PHS won 4-1 on the road at Mooreville. Robert Ramos scored off of an assist from Ross Mathews in the 19th minute to put the Warriors up 1-0. Mathews notched another assist in the 24th minute, as Miles Galloway connected to give Pontotoc a 2-0 lead, which they held at the half. In the 42nd minute the Warriors added a goal from Alan Morales to make it 3-0. The Warriors held Mooreville scoreless until the Troopers scored in 73rd minute. Pontotoc would add a final goal late when Mathews scored on a assist by Ramos.
The Lady Warriors fell 4-0 in the girls game.
On Thursday Pontotoc took on Itawamba AHS and came away with another 4-1 victory. The Indians took the early lead with a goal in the third minute. That held until Pontotoc tied it up in the 18th minute on an Enrique Mendoza goal, which was assisted by Miles Galloway. The contest was tied 1-1 at the half before the Warriors dominated the second half with three unanswered goals. Mendoza found Mathews for a netter in the 47th minute, and Spencer Bass put one in back of the net in the 58th minute for a 3-1 advantage. Reed Emison scored in the 74th minute for the 4-1 final margin.
In the girls game the Lady Warriors picked up a 1-0 victory, with Katie Hogue scoring Pontotoc's lone goal.