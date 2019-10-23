PONTOTOC - The Pontotoc Warriors played tough in a game that felt like an old fashioned, heated rivalry, and earned a hard-fought home victory over Caledonia 24-21 on Friday in the 'Hollow.' Pontotoc improved to 4-4 overall, 3-0 in Division 2-4A after their fourth straight win.
Caledonia got on the board first near the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors dug in on defense. Tyjey Arnold stuffed a run from the outside linebacker position, Justin Woods dropped a ball carrier for a loss in the backfield, and Marty Reel made a pair of athletic tackles in space to frustrate the Confederates on ensuing first quarter drives.
Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong hit receiver D.J. Bean on a nice sideline pass to get the Warriors in position for 26-yard field goal from Jolan Mills to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 2:46 remaining in second quarter.
The Feds were on the move late in the half when Warrior defensive back Monte Townsend intercepted a pass in the red zone and returned it for a touchdown. The PAT gave Pontotoc a 10-7 lead going into halftime.
Armstrong again connected with Bean early in the third quarter, as the Warriors marched to the Confederates’ 36-yard-line. Armstrong hit a nice touch pass to Caleb Hobson for a touchdown, and with the PAT the Warriors led 17-7 with 6:07 remaining in the third.
Caledonia running back Darrius Triplett scored on a 30-yard touchdown run off right tackle, and the Confederates were back in the thick of things, down only 17-14, with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter.
A pair of outstanding tackles, from Caleb Goodwin and Justin Woods, kept the Confederates from scoring early in the fourth.
On the ensuing possession, Armstrong rolled to his right and hit Tres Vaughn for a 10-yard-gain. Caleb Hobson made an outstanding catch, using his height and hand strength to leap, snatch the ball, and set up the Warriors deep in Caledonia territory. Jordan Ball muscled the ball down the two-yard-line, and then Armstrong hit Hobson on an inside slant for touchdown to give the Warriors a 24-14 lead with 3:31 to play.
Monte Townsend and Caleb Goodwin put a loud pop on a Caledonia ball carrier on the ensuing possession, sending a reverberating message that the Warrior defense was not done for the night. Caledonia added a late touchdown with 1:13 remaining , but the Warriors secured the onside kick and ran out the clock for the win.
Caledonia’s quarterback, Brandon Edmondson, and running back Darrius Triplett combined for 230 yards rushing on the night.
The Warriors travel to take on undefeated Itawamba AHS (9-0) on Friday.