PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors dominated the game on both ends of the court against South Pontotoc last Tuesday, leading to an 80-47 win over the Cougars. Rock Robinson scored 15 points for the Warriors in the blowout win.
“I liked that we dictated what shots we wanted to take instead of us coming out and jacking up a bunch of junk,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “It was good to see us win the way we did. It is good to have a game like that every once in a while, because we have been in some close games that have gone both ways.”
Pontotoc (7-5) raced out to an early 10-2 lead behind a 3-pointer and lay up from Joe Haze Austin. Manoj Nickson added a three pointer a few minutes later to make it 17-7, and the Warriors closed out the first quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 22-7.
Rock Robinson was very active in the second quarter. He scored on back to back layups to extend the Warriors' lead to 26-7. Alex Collins finally got things going for South, answering with a layup and a jumper a few moments later to make it 30-11. He went on to score 12 of his 15 points in the quarter, but the Cougars had a hard time slowing down Pontotoc, which led 46-20 at halftime.
Stroud Mills knocked down two threes and two free throws in the third, but Manoj Nickson added two threes of this own to pace Pontotoc, which continued to score at will. The Warriors ran away with the game in the fourth quarter and picked up a win in their first Division 2-4A game of the year.
“When you play a team like Pontotoc and are out matched size wise and speed wise you have to do a lot of things right to give yourself a chance,” said South Pontotoc head coach Shane Murphree. “We didn’t do any of those things well enough to win.”
Austin Nickson scored 10 points for Pontotoc. Joe Haze Austin and Manoj Nickson added 9 points apiece for the Warriors. Stroud Mills scored 10 points for the Cougars.
On Saturday the Warriors defeated Booneville 66-59 at Biggersville. Manoj Nickson led Pontotoc with 19 points, including 15 in the second half on five 3-pointers. Austin finished with 14 points, 4 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks.