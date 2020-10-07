PONTOTOC – Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong completed 16 of 22 passes and threw for three touchdowns, as the Warriors dominated their Division 2-4A rival Mooreville Troopers for a 36-8 Homecoming victory.
The Troopers won the opening toss and elected to receive, but a holding penalty and back-to-back tackles for loss by Pontotoc’s Karon Bradley forced a punt.
Pontotoc’s Marty Reel fielded the kick near midfield, turned on the jets and followed the blocking wall down the home sideline all the way to the Trooper 16 yard line. Jemarkus Whitfield carried it in from six yards out, part of his 16-carry, 127-yard night, as the Tribe struck first The two-point conversion was no good, and Pontotoc led 6-0 with just under 11 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
The Warrior defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Trooper possession, and after the punt Pontotoc started their drive on their own 35. Armstrong dropped back and launched a deep ball over the middle for a streaking L.J. Jones. A Mooreville defender tipped the pass, but Jones nimbly gathered himself, snatched the ball off the deflection, and raced the remaining 35 yards to pay dirt for a 76-yard TD.
Whitfield ran behind road-clearing blocking from the right side of the offensive line, making good on the two-point-conversion, and the Warriors extended their lead to 14-0 with eight minutes to play in the first quarter.
Mooreville returned the ensuing kickoff to near midfield and began their deepest drive of the game to that point. Quarterback Dawson Phillips kept the snap himself and rumbled just inside the Warrior 40 yard-line. He then snapped off a couple of crisp passes, the first to Michael Tharp, then to Keagen Weathersby, and the Troopers were knocking on the door. A Mooreville fumble gave the ball back to the Warriors at the 15 yard line, however.
Early in the second quarter the Warriors fielded a Mooreville punt on their own 36. Conner Armstrong continued carving up the Trooper defense, hitting McShan and Armstrong for sizeable gains. With strong running from Whitfield and Jordan Ball the Warriors were quickly in red zone again. Conner Armstrong hit Cade Armstrong on a short hitch over the middle. Cade sat down on the route and snatched the pass at the 10 yard-line, then moved quickly to his left and darted into the end zone.
Conner kept it himself on a quarterback draw for the two-point conversion, as Pontotoc pulled ahead 22-0 with 7:53 remaining in the half.
Phillips led the Troopers down the field on the ensuing possession, throwing strikes to Tharp and Alyk Houle. Strong running from Jordan Franks helped Mooreville drive to the Warrior 2 yard line.
Pontotoc’s defense slammed the door, however. Led by senior linebacker Jonah Mahan, the Warriors stuffed the running lanes and stopped Mooreville’s attempts to smash into the end zone.
The Warriors started their first scoring drive of the second half by returning the opening kickoff to their 38 yard line. Whitfield carried the ball across midfield for a first down. Whitfield then caught a well-designed screen pass from Armstrong and followed stout blocks to the 36. The left side of the Warrior offensive line cleared a path for Whitfield to rumble to the 18. Conner Armstrong then hit Cade Armstrong on a post route, and Cade jumped a tackler as he raced in for his second touchdown.
The Warriors fell short on the two-point-conversion and led 28-0.
Mooreville again drove deep into Warrior territory on the heels of a quarterback keeper from Phillips, who then hit Houle on a pair of strikes to move the ball inside the 20 yard-line. The Troopers had first-and-goal inside the 5 when another fumble ended their drive. The Warriors took over with 4:43 to play in the third quarter.
Strong running from Whitfield and Anndru Berry led the Warriors’ charge as they moved across midfield early in the fourth quarter. On his first play of the game, Warrior backup quarterback Tanner Ellis hit McShan for a 22-yard gain. The pair connected again, with Ellis launching an arching pass to McShan, who had gotten a step on the Mooreville defender, for a 23-yard touchdown. Berry rumbled in for the conversion, and the Warriors went up 36-0 with 6:30 remaining in the contest.
Warrior defensive back Malachi Brown intercepted a Mooreville pass to end the Troopers’ next possession. Kody Fisk later caught the Troopers' lone touchdown of the night.
Pontotoc travels to county rival South Pontotoc on Thursday.