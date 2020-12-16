SPRINGVILLE– The Pontotoc Warriors (9-3) controlled the game from start to finish and defeated South Pontotoc 73-31 last Tuesday night. Gavin Brinker scored a game high 21 points for the Warriors.
“I thought that we played within ourselves again tonight like we have been lately,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “We shared the ball well and not just one player stood out to me, and I liked that.”
Gavin Brinker owned the first quarter. Brinker scored 13 points for the Warriors, guiding them to a 19-7 lead. Dajerious Scott added five points for the Warriors early in the second quarter to extend Pontotoc’s lead to 26-7. Tyler Shephard added six points to extend the lead to 32-11, and Warriors closed out the first half on a 9-0 run to lead 39-11 at halftime.
“Hopefully spreading the ball around and getting more guys involved offensively will help us down the road,” said coach Tipler. “I was proud of how well we played overall.”
Nine different Warriors scored in the second half, as the Warriors continued their offensive barrage. Rock Robinson joined the assault with a free throw and two field goals early on in the third quarter. Brinker added eight more points for Pontotoc, who carried a 60-26 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Warriors finished off the Cougars in the fourth, outscoring South Pontotoc 13-5 to pick up a win in their division opener.
“I was a little disappointed, not necessarily with the score, but how it got there,” said South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver. “I didn’t think that we competed well and before tonight I told them we have battled in every game so far, no matter the outcome. But we came out tonight in the biggest game of the year and didn’t compete like we should have.”
Hunter Bagwell scored 8 points and Stroud Mills scored 6 points for South Pontotoc. Jaylen Edwards scored 10 points for the Warriors.