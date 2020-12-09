OKOLONA- The Pontotoc Warriors cracked the century mark in the closing seconds last Tuesday, taking a blowout win on the road over the Okolona Chieftains by the final 101-55.
Rock Robinson poured in 20 points, including seven free-throws and a thumping dunk to lead a quartet of Warriors who scored in double-digits. Zane Tipler scored 17 points, Gavin Brinker 16, and Tyler Shephard 11 in the blowout win.
Robinson got the Warriors started in the first period, putting back an offensive rebound to give Pontotoc a 2-1 lead. Neimiah Jones sank a bucket to inch the Chieftains back in front 3-2.
Pontotoc’s Dajerious Scott gathered a loose ball and took it in for a basket-plus-one for a 6-3 lead. The Warriors never looked back and held the lead for the rest of the contest.
Joe Haze Austin pulled up for a for 3-pointer. Then he put back an offensive rebound for a score. Robinson sank a 3-pointer for 13-3 Warrior lead.
Tyler Shephard stifled an Okolona offensive drive by taking a tough charge under the basket. On the other end of the floor Shephard passed to Austin, who swung the ball to Zane Tipler for a corner jumper. Shephard got a steal and sank a bucket to give the Warriors a 21-5 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Keelan Davis hit a nifty jumper off the glass to start the Chieftains in the second period. Pontotoc’s J.J. Washington blocked a shot which led to Brinker putting back an offensive rebound on the other end. Brinker then continued strong rebounding with another offensive put-back to make the score 26-7.
Robinson nabbed a steal and subsequent layup. Then Austin dished to Scott for a runner along the baseline. Austin got a steal and fed Washington for a bucket before adding a 3-pointer himself. Robinson kicked to Austin, who threw a head fake, dodged left, and nailed another 3-pointer from the corner. Robinson soared in for an offensive rebound and made good on a pair of free throws. Jemarkus Whitfield drew defenders to himself and dished to Robinson, who threw down a dunk. Robinson converted four free throws, making good on a foul plus a technical, and Pontotoc led 46-7.
Okolona’s Ahmad Hodges cut into the lane, off the dribble, and nailed a jumper-plus-one. A 3-pointer from Brinker and a slashing layup by Whitfield sent the Warriors into halftime with a commanding 59-11 lead.
Robinson started the third frame for the Tribe by threading a nifty pass to Washington for an easy score. Hodges continued to play tough for Okolona, putting back an offensive rebound to give the Chieftains 18.
Washington drove and kicked to Brinker for a Pontotoc score. After a couple of baskets for the Chieftains, a 3-pointer from Pontotoc’s Shephard quieted the crowd. Then Tipler came up with a loose ball and got it ahead to Jonathan Armstrong for a bucket, and the Warriors took a 76-33 lead into the final frame.
Whitfield and Shephard sank 3-pointers to send the Warriors on their final surge to victory in the fourth. Tipler dished to Rhett Robinson for a bucket and a plus-one. Then Tipler added back-to-back 3-pointers of his own. Whitfield added a pair of free throws with just over a minute to play, giving Pontotoc 99. Whitfield hustled down an Okolona breakaway and swatted away a would-be layup. On the other end Tipler went to the free-throw line and sank a pair, amid thunderous applause, with nine seconds left to give Pontotoc a dominant 101-55 win.
Dailin Cooperwood led Okolona with 17 points. Ahmad Hodges added 15.