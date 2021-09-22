Pontotoc Cross Country continued their season at the Saltillo Invitaitonal on Saturday. The varsity boys came away with a runner-up finish in 4A. The varsity girls finished third. The middle school girls finished second, and the boys finished fourth.
In the varsity girls' race, Kaylin Simmons was the top finisher for the Lady Warriors, followed in the top seven by Haley Lowe, Samantha Vickery, Ella Huey, Carla Ramirez, Ava Robbins and Haley Barefoot.
Coach Mike Bain said afterwards that he'd like to see his girls alter their style a bit.
“We have got to get our top seven girls racing closer to Kaylin and closer in a pack," said Bain. "They are getting too spread out as a team. Some of the top 4A teams in the state were competing Saturday, and we have got to race better to compete with this group.”
Cooper Parmer was the top finisher for Warrior men, followed in the top seven by Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Kayson Newsom, Braxton Whiteside, Andrew Chrestman and Ellis Maffett.
“Cooper was the top 4A finisher, and competed well with some of the top runners in the state in any class," said Bain. "We had three runners in the top six places in 4A, but fell off from there. The talent is there to run with Caiden and Jace, they just have to get out with them and not let them get away. They do it in practice every day. They just have to do it on race day.”
Sami Bond was the top finisher for the middle school girls, followed by Sara Campos, Ava Whiteside, Meredith Farley, Lillyen Harbin, Taylor Duggar and Ivanna Flores.
“There were so many runners in this race that it was easy to loose track of where your teammates were. Sami and Sara have consistently been our top two runners," said Bain. "We have got to get the other girls racing closer to them. The middle school championship is four weeks away, and they have got to race a lot better to defend their championship from last year.”
Cameron Braxton was the top finished for the middle school boys, followed in the top seven by Luis Moreno, Adriel Coh, Dayn Wilson, Samuel Aquilar, Leonard Brown and Noah Parmer.
“All of these guys are in their first year of cross country, and are still trying to figure out what their race pace is," said Bain. "Cameron and Luis were pacing off of each other, and have so much more potential to run faster. Each of our top seven guys can race faster than what they showed Saturday, they just have to figure it out.”
The next meet for all four teams is Saturday at the Tupelo Inv. The course is at the high school.
Racing usually starts early, around 8 a.m.