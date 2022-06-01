Pontotoc had Game 1 in the bag, but it slipped away, and Game 2 was a bit different, but the Warriors showed up on the biggest stage in the state and played with soul and fire, and they came home champions in the hearts of anybody who saw the team play this season.
The Warriors lost twice to Sumrall at the MSHAA 4A Championship Series in Pearl last week, 6-5 on on a rainy Tuesday, and 11-4 on a bright Thursday, (Pontotoc had both games well within reach), thus ending a run that could have ended well short of the big dance. (The Warriors were twice down to their last inning, and once down to their last out, against Corinth.)
Coach Josh Dowdy put things in perspective on Saturday, after returning from Pearl.
“It’s like I told our guys, when you get into the playoffs, anything can happen, and this group started believing, and they played with determination, and a strong sense of team identity, and they saw what hard work can accomplish,” said Dowdy, reflecting upon the season. His wife, Ashley, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and his players dedicated their season to honoring and supporting her struggle. The Warriors wore splashes of pink with their uniforms all season to honor Ashley.
That relentless camaraderie with which the Warriors christened their season was evident in Pearl. Each teammate played a part: Jon Robert Carnes was fiery and catalytic, growling in the dugout and admonishing teammates; Walt Gardner was upbeat but demanding, demonstrating his will to win by hustling down the line and sliding headfirst; Brice Deaton kept gentlemanly poise, both on the mound and in the box, hiding frustration and encouraging teammates by example; Ty Clayton hit the ball, and he played with icy composure; Ethan Ball hardly said a word, just came up clutch and cool when his teammates needed him.
After a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, the Warriors men gathered in a hotel within sight of Trustmark Park to regroup. Parents, coaches and most of the Pontotoc caravan stayed under the same roof. The Tribe started the next day with a devotional and breakfast, then they had a day off, and no games were played at Trustmark on Wednesday due to thunderstorms.
The Warrior boys got a long sleep on Thursday, and after a late checkout and a team lunch at the hotel, they boared their charter bus and headed to Trustmark for Game 2.
They started strong.
Carnes sent the first three Sumrall batters back to the bench in order in the top of the first, notching a pair of strikeouts and throwing only 12 pitches.
Singles from seniors Ty Clayton, Walt Gardner, Brice Deaton, and Ethan Ball gave the Tribe a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the frame.
A leadoff single by senior Ethan Aultman got the Bobcats in business in the top of the second. They eventually tied the game at 2-all, and Carnes was up to 30 pitches.
Gardner showed the heart of a senior in the bottom of the second, hustling down the line to beat out an infield single. Carnes earned a walk, and that set the stage for the most electrifying hit of the game, a two-RBI ground-rule-double by Jabari Farr. Batting lefty, the switch-hitting Farr rocked back on his heels and blasted the pitch on one hop over the fence in the right-center gap (about 370 feet) to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead.
The final sword in the bull for the Warriors’ season came in the top of the fifth. Levi Odom's RBI double broke things open for the Bobcats.
Junior Jon Robert Carnes started Game 2, and he pitched well. He gave up six runs, but a pair of errors hobbled his efforts. Garrett Pound took the hill in relief, and after he notched a strikeout to start his outing, the Bobcats zeroed in. Pound walked a batter then hit another in the top of the sixth, and Coach Dowdy brought in Walt Garnder to pitch. Brice Deaton made an unassisted double play at third base, and catcher Jackson Williams somehow managed to get a bead on a swirling, drifting foul behind home plate, but Sumrall had doubled the Warriors score, at 8-4.
The late innings were a hit barrage for Sumrall. Senior Cade Deadeux added a late RBI to cement the win.
Tuesday’s game was the hardest pill to swallow for the Tribe.
Pontotoc played strong defense in the early going. Catcher Jackson Williams cut down a runner attempting to steal second base, and Corbyn Clayton did a heads-up job of keeping the tag applied for the out.
The Warriors were up 5-1 headed into the bottom of the seventh, when the wheels fell off. Brice Deaton pitched a great game. The Warriors saw a four-run lead dissolve.
Sumrall's Landon Holliman drew a bases-loaded walk off Deaton in the bottom of the fourth, plating the only the run that the Bobcats managed until their seventh inning comeback. Corbyn Clayton took the mound in the bottom of the seventh, An RBI by Sumrall's Logan Graves set the Bobcats on the path to tying the game. Sumrall cranked out five hits in the bottom of the seventh, and, with a Pontotoc error added to the barrage, Sumrall tied the game at 5-all.
Pontotoc had first taken the lead in the top of the second, when Corbyn Clayton drove in Jabari Farr with a sacrifice fly to right. Walt Gardner drew a walk in the top of the third, then stole home on a wild pitch. Corbyn Clayton nailed a lead-off single in the top of the fifth, and eventually stole home on a wild pitch. Clayton added another RBI in the sixth, driving in Deaton, who started the inning with a single, along with Farr, who drew a walk. That gave the Warriors the 5-1 lead they carried into the final frame.
Pontotoc's Ethan Ball led off the top of the eighth for the Warriors by tomahawking a high fastball into right, and Riley Caygle beat out an infield single, but the Tribe couldn't push a run across.
Sumrall's Ethan Aultman cracked a walk-off double down the third-base line to plate the winning run.
Dowdy said on Saturday that the spirit and brotherhood with which his team played were the most rewarding takeaways from the season.
"These guys played their hearts out for us, and whenever anybody got down, a teammate was there to pick him up," said Dowdy. "They were an inspiring bunch, and they played the way that you'd hope and expect Pontotoc athletes to play. These guys played hard, and showed great sportsmanship, and they gave it all they had. Things didn't turn out exactly the way we hoped, but, that's life. That's ok. We have a lot to build upon for the future, and our seniors, who helped get us to the state championship, showed these younger guys what it takes to get there. We feel really good, going forward."
Pontotoc High School sports programs put two state championship trophies in the case this year: a volleyball state championship that the girls took home in October, and a track and field championship that PHS girls brought home in April. Athletic Director Phil Webb said that the baseball boys' runner-up trophy is a proud reminder of the excellence of Warrior sports.
"It's been fun watching our coaches and kids compete this season," said Webb, a former baseball coach. "Excellence in athletics, sportsmanship, and academics is always our goal, and Coach Dowdy and the baseball team, as well as Coach McGregor, Coach Morgan, and all our teachers, coaches, along with all our school staff, have made this possible."
The Warriors finished 30-9 on the season.