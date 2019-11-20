LOUISVILLE- The defending 4A state champion Louisville Wildcats showed why they are a top contender to return to the title game once again in a 52-0 rout of Pontotoc on Friday, ending the Warriors' season in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Not much went right for the Warriors, as the Wildcats (11-2) dominated in every phase of the game. Offensively, big plays through the passing game were the story. Quarterback Bryandrea Shumaker had a huge night by completing 12 of 18 passes for 286 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Pontotoc's offense could not get anything going against a team that has now allowed less than 10 points in 9 of 13 games, with four shutouts. Louisville held the Warriors to 7 yards of total offense, with PHS only moving out of negative yardage on their final drive. The Wildcats forced three turnovers.
After forcing a three and out on the game's first possession, Lousiville quickly marched 79 yards for a score. Shumaker was 4-4 for 39 yards on the drive, including a 13-yard touchdown strike to Kaleb Mosley that made it 6-0. Tailback Michael Foster also had 36 yards on the ground.
Pontotoc had to punt again, and the Wildcats needed three plays to find the end zone a second time. Shumaker completed a 17-yard pass to Mosley, Foster ran for 13 yards, and Shumaker connected with Niselbyion Kirk for a 29-yard touchdown. The Warriors' Marty Reel had tight coverage and came down with an interception on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, keeping it a 12-0 game.
Two Louisville sacks for a loss of 26 yards derailed the next possession for the Warriors. Kirk hauled in a 59-yard TD reception to make it 18-0, and, after Jamarcus Eiland intercepted a pass, Shumaker tossed a second touchdown pass to Mosley from 17 yards out. Pontotoc linebacker Peeko Townsend blocked the extra point, and Louisville held a 24-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats continued to stretch their lead out in the second quarter. Shumaker found Mosley for another touchdown with 10:04 to play in the half, this time covering 70 yards. The Wildcats jumped on a fumble at the Warrior 13 yard line on the next possession, leading to a 7-yard TD run by Jehmiah Harden. Foster scored on a 4-yard run to with 1:16 to play in the quarter to give Louisville a 45-0 halftime lead.
Lousiville took the opening drive of the second half downfield for their final score of the game, a 3-yard Kylan Tippett run. The Wildcats advanced to face undefeated Greenwood (12-0) this Friday.
Pontotoc ends the 2019 campaign with a 6-6 record. The Warriors rebounded from an 0-4 start to finish second in Division 2-4A and host and win a home playoff game. They had won 6 of their last 7 games entering Friday's matchup.