NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Warriors (19-6) just could not find any offense against New Albany on Friday night, falling 5-0 to the Bulldogs on the road.
New Albany pitcher Ethan Conlee had a strong outing and put the clamps on the Warrior bats, scattering 3 hits in 6.2 innings and fanning 10 batters.
After an opening out in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases when Micah Reed, Jacob Brooks and Conlee drew walks. Cole Roberts then grounded out to bring home Reed. With runners on second and third, John Stacks lined a two-run single to left center to make it 3-0.
Pontotoc starter Jon Robert Carnes then settled down and retired the side in order for the next two innings, including striking out the side in the 3rd. Brice Deaton doubled for Pontotoc in the 4th, but he was thrown out advancing to third. Carnes followed by driving a double to right, but Conlee got a strikeout to escape the inning unscathed.
Mistakes helped New Albany extend their lead in the bottom of the 4th. Roberts hit a grounder and reached on an error to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a throw to first for a dropped third strike. Josh Paul drew a walk to keep the inning alive for the Bulldogs. Paul stole second, and another error allowed Roberts to race home. Silas McKinney then singled, and the third PHS error of the inning during the ensuing at-bat made it 5-0 when Paul scored from third.
Braxton Whiteside and Jabari Farr drew walks with two down in the 5th. PHS could not break onto the scoreboard, however. In the top of the 6th Carnes reached on a dropped third strike and Riley Caygle walked, but the Warriors stranded two once again. Brooks relieved Conlee on the mound with two outs in the final inning and retired his only batter to end the game.
Carnes finished 2-3 at the plate for Pontotoc. Carnes worked the entire game on the mound as well, only allowing two hits. However, Warrior errors and solid execution of small ball for the Bulldogs allowed them to plate 5 runs, two unearned.
In the first game of the series last Monday night, the Warriors only managed two hits in a 6-0 home loss to New Albany. After starting 7-1 in Division 2-4A play, PHS now stands at 7-3 with a final division series against South Pontotoc coming up this week.
On Saturday the Warriors bounced back with a 6-3 home victory over Mooreville, cranking out 12 hits. Deaton finished 3-4 and Carnes 2-4 in the win.
Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.