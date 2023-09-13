SHANNON-It was a tough night for Pontotoc Friday, as the Warriors were shut out by former longtime division foe Shannon 21-0 on the road.
Shannon grabbed the momentum right away. A fumble on Pontotoc’s opening possession was recovered by Kyree Lee, setting the Red Raiders up in Warrior territory. A 29-yard completion from Trey Spurgon to Marquallen Clifton moved them into the red zone, and three plays later Spurgon scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper to make it 7-0 with 7:51 to go in the first quarter.
Pontotoc (1-2) faked a punt on their next drive, with Martylan Boston picking up 17 yards to move to the Shannon 36. Miller Finn found Jaxon Dandridge for 10 yards, but the drive stalled and ended with a turnover on downs. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Shannon muffed a punt, which was recovered by the Warriors’ Michael Depriest. However, the Warrior offense lost yardage and was forced to punt.
Shannon was pinned at their 5-yard line, but they would ultimately march 95 yards for another score. Spurgon, who had a big game through the air, completed two passes of 15 and 16 yards to Damari Shannon and ripped off a 25-yard run to move the Red Raiders into the red zone. Spurgon then connected with Omarion Wilson for a 25-yard TD. Spurgon found Clifton for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 7:20 to play until halftime.
The Warriors were able to move the ball on their next drive, as Finn had a long scramble and connected with Ky Simmons for 18 yards to set up a first and goal at the 9-yard line. However, a 10-yard loss and subsequent sack sent them backward, and a 41-yard field goal attempt was unsuccessful.
With three and half minutes left in the half Shannon mounted another big drive, keyed by a 23-run by Braylen Deans and a 22-yard catch by Clifton. The Red Raiders threatened to tack on another TD with a first and goal at the 2, but the Warrior defense stiffened. PHS stuffed Shannon on three consecutive running plays, and good coverage from Simmons resulted in an incompletion in the endzone and a turnover on downs. Shannon led 14-0 at the half.
The Red Raiders made it a three-score game early in the second half. Spurgon completed four chunk plays through the air on their first drive, which ended when Shannon recovered a fumble for a touchdown with 7:15 remaining in the third.
Pontotoc’s defense did not allow any more points, and the Warriors would have more opportunities to get back in the game. Late in the third they put together their best drive of the night. A 24-yard run by Jaden Bradley, with a late hit tacked on, moved the Warriors to the Shannon 20. However, a sack ended the drive with a turnover on downs.
Another drive in the fourth quarter ended at the Shannon 22-yard line via turnover on downs. Late in the game Bradley picked off a pass deep in Warrior territory and ripped off a big return to the Shannon 35. Courtland Pass completed passes to Kyan Roberson and Dandridge before picking up 16 yards on the ground to the Red Raider 7. Although too late to change the outcome, the Warriors were unable to get the goose egg off the board and turned it over downs with a minute and a half remaining.
Pontotoc hosts county rival North Pontotoc (2-1) on Friday.
