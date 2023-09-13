Jaden Bradley

Pontotoc's Jaden Bradley looks for yardage in the Warriors' loss to Shannon on Sept. 8. Pontotoc hosts local rival North Pontotoc in The Hollow this Friday. 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

SHANNON-It was a tough night for Pontotoc Friday, as the Warriors were shut out by former longtime division foe Shannon 21-0 on the road.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you