Jon Robert Carnes pitched a complete game shutout to help the Pontotoc Warriors (10-4, 4-0) get a 2-4A win over the visiting Caledonia Cavaliers on Mar. 30, 6-0.
Carnes scattered five hits and struck out 10 while issuing only one free pass in seven innings. The righthander improved to 4-1 on the season. Carnes also added a two-run homer in the lopsided victory.
Warriors Ty Clayton and Walt Gardner singled off Caledonia starter Lawrence Cox in the bottom of the first, setting up Tucker Campbell's two-RBI single to right to get the Tribe on the board.
Jackson Williams got the Warriors rolling again in the bottom of the second with a solid single to left. Walt Gardner planted a homerun up the hill in right for a 4-0 Pontotoc lead.
Clayton made a nice catch in centerfield on a line-drive in the top of the third, ranging to his right and running down a potential extra-base hit. Carnes pitched around a two-out single by Jaccob Hummers in the inning. Short-stop Riley Caygle added a defensive gem for the Warriors in the top of the sixth, handling a hot grounder, stepping on second base then firing to first for an unassisted double play.
Pontotoc's Brice Deaton barreled-up a double off the right-center fence to start the Tribe in the bottom of the fifth. Carnes' two-run blast finished the Warriors' scoring.
Cox took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing six runs on eight hits over five innings.
The Warriors also defeated the Cavaliers 5-4 on Apr 1 in Caledonia. Caygle tied the game at four with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning. The Tribe eventually plated four runs in the inning. Caygle, Carnes, and Tyler Shepherd all had two hits for Pontotoc. Ty Clayton came on in relief to get the win for the Warriors, pitching a no-hit shutout and striking out 10 through 4 1/3 innings.
Hummers took the loss for Caledonia.
The Warriors got a non-division road win over the Nettleton Tigers on Apr 3, 10-4. Walt Gardner got the win on the mound.