After a slow start, the Pontotoc Warriors came roaring back to handily defeat Mooreville 10-4 in game one of their third round 4A playoff series last Tuesday in the Hollow. Mooreville would bounce later in the week to pick up a convincing win and force a deciding game three.
Pontotoc mistakes allowed Mooreville to take the early lead. Jud Files drew a walk in the top of 1st. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a dropped third strike and passed ball. After the Warriors left the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame, a walk, hit batsman and bloop single loaded the bases for Mooreville in the 2nd. Files drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Koen Gregory scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
After two quick outs for Pontotoc in the bottom of the 2nd, three consecutive base hits from Malachi Witcher, Corbyn Clayton and Braxton Whiteside loaded the bases once again. Jon Robert Carnes then stepped to the dish and blasted a grand slam to left field, completely flipping the momentum and giving the Warriors a 4-3 edge.
Despite Mooreville putting a handful of runners on base, the Troopers only managed a lone infield single over the next three innings off the Pontotoc starting pitcher Garrett Pound.
Meanwhile, Pontotoc continued to extend their lead. Jackson Williams blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the 3rd. Hayden Kyle and Luke Blanchard drew walks, and Witcher reached on an error after a bunt. Clayton drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in another run, and, after a pitching change for Mooreville, the Troopers later opted to surrender another run by intentionally walking Carnes rather than pitch to him with the bases loaded again. That pushed the Warriors ahead 7-3.
Pontotoc went up 8-3 when Jabari Farr plated Clayton with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 5th. Farr then entered on the mound for the Warriors in the top of the 6th. Mooreville pushed across a run with an RBI single from Caden Carroll, but Farr got out of the inning and stranded runners on first and third base.
The Warriors tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th. Jackson Williams led off with a single down the left field line. Martylan Boston entered as a courtesy runner and rounded bases via Mooreville miscues. He took second and third on a wild pitch and passed ball, and he finally scored on another passed ball. Blanchard, who reached on an error, later scored on a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Clayton to extend the lead to the final margin of 10-4.
Corbyn, Williams and Witcher all had multi-hit games from Pontotoc.
Game Two
The second game was moved to Saturday night due to heavy rain on Friday. Mooreville jumped out to a big early lead and stayed in control on their way to a 9-1 win.
Not much went right for the Warriors. They managed only one hit off Trooper starting pitcher Cam Harrison. That hit came in the first inning on a single by Braxton Whiteside. Jabari Farr drove in Corbyn Clayton, who had drawn a walk earlier in the inning, with an RBI groundout to give PHS the early lead.
The Troopers then jumped ahead in the second inning. A RBI sacrifice fly from Cooper Goff, a two-run single from Wyatt McDaniels, and a two-run homer from Mason Gillentine made it 5-1.
Pontotoc got further runners on base via five walks, an error, and a hit batsman, but they could not bring them in. The Warriors hurt themselves by surrendering 10 walks. Mooreville added another run in the third by scoring on a wild pitch and three insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th.
