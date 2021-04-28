PONTOTOC- Itawamba AHS pitcher Stone Collier shut down the Pontotoc bats on Friday, as the Indians picked up a 6-2 win over the Warriors, splitting the two-game series.
Collier allowed only four hits and struck out 13. He had faced the minimum (number of batters) with a lone hit allowed heading into the final inning before the Warrior offense finally was able to have some success. Walt Gardner laced a one-out single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch before Jon Robert Carnes plated him with a gapper to right center field. Brice Deaton followed by blasting a home run to right field, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Itawamba’s William Blake and Stone Collier led off the contest with back-to-back singles in the first inning. Later in the frame Cameron Deaton and Sam Mabus drew bases-loaded walks to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.
The Indians scored the remainder of their runs in the top of the fifth. Ty Davis started things off by launching a home run. Cameron Deaton walked, and Deaton advanced to third by beating out an attempted fielder’s choice on a bunt from Brantley Wiygul. Mabus flew out to center field to drive in Deaton. Wiygul later scored on a wild pitch, and Blake made it 6-0 with another sacrifice fly that plated Solomon Smith.
Gardner finished 2-3 at the plate for the Warriors (12-10).
In last Tuesday’s first matchup between the two programs, the Warriors held off the Indians for a 6-4 win on the road.
Eli Harlow got the Warriors on the board early with an RBI single in the opening inning. They also scored after an Indian error in the frame. PHS went up 5-0 in the third; Hayden Kyle had an RBI single, and a wild pitch and error also plated runs. Collier hit a 3-run homer to get Itawamba back in it in the bottom of the third. The teams exchanged runs in the sixth on an RBI hit by Jon Robert Carnes, who finished 2-3, and another home run by Collier.
Except for the two homers by Collier, Carnes was dominant on the mound for the Warriors. He allowed six hits and struck out 11 in 6 ⅔ innings. Ty Clayton entered in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game by getting the final out, as Bryson Walters flew out to leave the bases loaded.
Pontotoc will take on Clarksdale in the opening round of the 4A playoffs this week.