The Pontotoc Warriors are the 4A state champions in track and field for 2021. The Men of the Tribe racked up a total of 103 points, bettering their nearest competitor, St. Stanilslaus who took second with 89. The boys took first place in the 4x800 meter relay, as well as in the pole vault. The Lady Warriors also finished a very close second in state, only two points behind the winners, Raymond, who scored 80. Pontotoc’s first place female finishers included Mackaly Brown, who won the 100 meter hurdles, along with the 4x400 meter relay team.
“Give the credit Saturday to our players. They knew what it was going to take and they stepped up big time, across the board,” said Pontotoc Coach Brian Morgan. “You’re seeded at state by results from north and south half meets. On paper, when we added the scores, we were 10 point underdogs. We talked all week about bettering yourselves individually even it’s just one place. They did exactly what we asked and then some.”
Among the boys, finishers were as follows: Tyshawn Loftis finished seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 seconds . He also finished fourth in the 200 meters with 22.80 Freddy Porter took sixth in the 800 meters with 2:10.22 Cooper Parmer took second in the 1600 meter run with 4:42.26 and Freddy Porter took second with 4:42.77. Parmer also took second in the 3200 meters, at 10:19.00.
Carson Fowler finished seventh in the 110 hurdles with 16.26. Jonah Mahan was fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with 44.12, Carson Fowler sixth, with 44.60, and Carter Mann seventh with 45.46.
The boys’ 4x100 relay finished fourth with 44.08, as well as fifth in 4x200 with 1:32.60, fourth in the 4x400 with 3:41.46, and first in the 4x800 relay with 8:42.52. Marty Reel took second in long jump with 21-02.00 Kyleal McShan was third in the triple jump with 43-01.50, and Jordan Ball finished sixth, with 40-10.00
Logan Moore is state champ in the pole vault with a vault of 14-00.00.
Cameron Chunn finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 107-05.00.
“Our guys overachieved all day long, and we can’t say enough about our senior leadership this season,” said Morgan. “They have led extremely well by example on and off the track and we couldn’t be prouder for the way they get to go out, as champions.”
On the girls’ side Morgan said they exceeded many people’s expectations. “The preview of the state meet didn’t even have our girls in the conversation,” said Morgan. “They weren’t supposed to be within twenty points of the winner, according to seeds. But just like our guys, they took that as motivation and made themselves a contender from the start. They ended the day runners up by two points.”
Among the ladies the finishers were as follows:
Jessica Wood was second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.90, and seventh in the 200 meter at 27.42. Carmen Owen was seventh in the 400 meter dash with 1:03.65, and Jakila Feagin eighth with 1:04.00.
Haley Lowe was sixth in the 3200 meters with 4:20.07.
Mackaly Brown won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.83, and Shariah Fields was fifth at 18.48.
Makayla Boyd was fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with 51.42. The girls’ 4x100 relay team finished sixth with 52.83. The girls’ 4x200 team took fifth at 1:52.40.
The 4x400 girls’ team were best in the state at 4:12.44.
The ladies’ 4x800 team took third at 10:46.05.
Mackaly Brown was the sixth highest high-jumper at 5-00.00, and Kaylin Simmons was eighth at 4-10.00.
Alayna Ball finished sixth in the long jump with 15-05.50.
In the triple jump Makayla Boyd took fifth place with 34-01.50, and Alayna Ball took sixth with 33-09.50.
Ava Robbins took fourth in the pole vault at 8-00.
Riley Stanford finished seventh in the discus with 75-05.00.
“We had one senior girl on this trip, Makayla Boyd,” said Morgan. “She has been a true blessing to be around these past years and we are so proud of her efforts Saturday as she had personal best marks in both her events. The girls’ 4x400 was one of the most inspiring races I’ve seen. They left it all on the track for each other and bested their previous record by over nine seconds. We are very proud of all our Warriors and the way they compete with class. We want to thank them for a season to remember.”