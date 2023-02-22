Tyler Shephard

Pontotoc's Tyler Shephard in action earlier this season. The Warriors defeated Greenwood 69-51 in round two of the 4A playoffs and were set to face Clarksdale tomorrow night in round three at Mississippi Valley State University. 

 By Terry Wood

The Pontotoc Warriors got off to a slow start on Feb. 18, but they surged back to take a 69-51 win over Greenwood in round two of the 4A playoffs.

