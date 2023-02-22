Pontotoc's Tyler Shephard in action earlier this season. The Warriors defeated Greenwood 69-51 in round two of the 4A playoffs and were set to face Clarksdale tomorrow night in round three at Mississippi Valley State University.
The Pontotoc Warriors got off to a slow start on Feb. 18, but they surged back to take a 69-51 win over Greenwood in round two of the 4A playoffs.
The Warriors were down by as much as 16 at one point, but they found their rhythm and earned a trip to play Clarksdale in round three at Mississippi Valley State University tomorrow night.
Seven unanswered points to start the second quarter played a big part in the Warriors’s win.
Starting in the first frame, Adin Johnson found Rhett Robinison open, thanks to a breakdown in the Greenwood defense, for an early score.
Greenwood’s Javeon Smith had a big game, and poured in 9 first quarter points, as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-6 lead by the end of the opening frame.
The Warriors started their push with a basket underneath by Johnson, then a pair of free-throws from Dawson Rice. Johnson added a deep 3-pointer from 2 o’clock on the perimeter, and with another deep 3 from Jack Sansing, Pontotoc had slashed the Bulldogs’ lead. Emarion Hinton made a nice spin in the lane for a score, and Tyler Shephard cut along the baseline for a basket. Rhett Robinson took his second of three charges on the defensive end to stymie a scoring threat. Pontotoc had cut Greenwood’s lead to 27-24 by halftime.
To start the third, Dawson Rice hit a runner with his right hand. Shepherd broke away from his man, darting to the basket, and Sansing found him with a touch pass for a score. Adin Johnson hit Shephard on a backdoor cut for Pontotoc’s first lead of the game, 32-31, at the 5:35 mark in the third quarter.
A succession of shots from Johnson, Sansing and Shephard helped Pontotoc open a 25 point lead by the fourth quarter, and the Warriors hung on for the win.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&