PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors got a pair of division wins over the visiting Red Raiders of Shannon on March 22, taking game one 12-4 and game two 6-3.
In the first game the Tribe swung big bats and relied on stingy pitching for the win. Eli Harlow and Tyler Shephard each crushed two-run homers, and starter Jon Robert Carnes struck out 12 en route to the victory. Shephard led the Warriors at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs. The Tribe banged out 12 hits.
Shannon grabbed an early lead in the top of the first, as Brady Armstrong laced a leadoff double down the right field line. He eventually scored on an error. Carnes pulled the string on a pair of Shannon hitters with a good curve ball for strikeouts.
Carnes remedied three walks in the top of the second with three Ks to come away unscathed.
Tucker Campbell tripled to right off Armstrong, Shannon's left-handed starter, to get the Warriors rolling in the bottom of the second inning. Riley Caygle doubled Campbell home and eventually scored on an error to give Pontotoc a 2-1 lead.
Walt Gardner led off the bottom of the third inning by reaching on an error for the Warriors. He eventually scored on a fielder's choice ground ball from Eli Harlow. Brice Deaton singled, and after courtesy runner Braxton Whiteside later raced home on a passed ball Shephard homered over the scoreboard in left for a 6-1 Warrior lead.
Jackson Williams beat out an infield hit to start the Warrior fourth. Shannon’s T.J. Owens made a nice grab at third base to keep the ball on the infield and save extra bases. Pontotoc failed to score in the frame.
The Red Raiders had their best offensive surge in the top of the fifth inning. Armstrong singled home Anthony Brent, who reached on an error. Ty Swindle drove in Armstrong with a ground out, and Owens hit a two-run homer to left-center to pull Shannon closer at 6-4.
Harlow singled to left to start the Warrior fifth. Shephard singled to right to plate another run. Caygle grounded out to score Brice Deaton, who reached on a walk. Jordan Jernigan came on in relief for the Red Raiders, inheriting runners at first and third with one out. Shepherd eventually scored on an error to give the Tribe a 9-4 lead.
Warrior centerfielder Ty Clayton ran down a deep drive to right-center for the first out in the top of the sixth inning.
The Tribe came out swinging in the bottom of the frame, as back-to-back doubles to right-center by Clayton and Gardner put the Warriors into double digits on the scoreboard. Harlow crushed a pitch high over the scoreboard in left for a 12-4 lead.
Jabari Farr shut the door on the Red Raiders, getting three popup outs to end the game.
Carnes got the win for Pontotoc, giving up four runs (none earned) on three hits and fanning 12 through six innings. Armstrong took the loss for Shannon, surrendering nine runs on eight hits and striking out 11 in 4 1/3 innings.
Game Two
Ty Clayton gave up only three runs on five hits and struck out 10 in a complete game to lead the Warriors to victory in the encore.
The Warriors plated two runs on a Shannon error in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and take the lead for good.
Tyler Shephard plated the first Warrior run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second off Shannon starter T.J. Owens.
Caygle and Clayton each drove in runs in a three-run sixth inning for the Warriors.
Owens took the loss for Shannon, surrendering three runs on one hit and striking out three over five innings.