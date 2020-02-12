ECRU- The Pontotoc Warriors took home the Division 1-4A title at Saturday's meet at North Pontotoc High School. PHS totaled 65 points, winning by a comfortable margin over second place New Albany's 47.
Pontotoc had six lifters win their weight classes. Chase Brobyn came in first in the 132-pound class. Marty Reel finished first in the 148-pound class, and D.J. Bean was first in the 165-pound class. Darian Souter took the top spot in the 198-pound class. Arlareous Berry topped the 242-pound class, and Tyler McGregor topped the 308-pound class.
The Warriors got second place finishes from Josh Crane in the 114-pound class, Cameron Chunn in the 181-pound class, and Colton Hillhouse in the 275-pound class. Cody Shuford was third place in the 132s, and Justin Woods was third in the 220s.
Overall, Pontotoc had 11 of its 12 competitors medal and advance to regionals.
"Our guys performed really well. Most people finished where we thought they would," said Pontotoc head coach Marty Warren. "We only lost one today. That's important going into region because I know Corinth got 11 or 12 out also. They are going to be really good when we get there. Hopefully between now and then we will get strong enough to be really competitive with them.
"We are really young for the most part. For seven of the 12 it is their first go-around. They've done really well and are getting stronger. I told them today I am not worried about first places. I am worried about us being able to advance. As long as we can advance we've got an opportunity."
South Pontotoc had four lifters advance. Jessie Prater won the 275-pound class. Brandon Flake finished second in the 242-pound class, and Chandler Coker finished second in the 165-pound class. Ivan Martinez came in third in the 148-pound class.
North Pontotoc had a good day for its first time competing in 4A as well. The Vikings finished in third place with 36 points and produced six medalists.
Stevie Hicks was the champion in the 114-pound class, and Gage Chism won the 123-pound class. Hayes Malone came in second in the 132s, and Leyton Walker was second in the 198s. Dalton Tutor finished third in the 181-pound class, and Bryan Herredia finished third in the 275-pound class.
"This is our first year in 4A, and it is a totally different animal in powerlifting than 3A," said North coach Matt Lindsey. "And we have a much smaller team than we have had. Honestly I was expecting to get two or three out, and we ended up with six, so I am very proud of the way we competed.
"I want to say thank you to the administration and all the parents and volunteers that helped us host these two meets (girls on Friday, boys on Saturday). I definitely want to give a shout out to Piggly Wiggly and Blacksmith BBQ who donated food. We appreciate everybody that helped to make them great events."