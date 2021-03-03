The Pontotoc Warriors finished fourth at Saturday's Region Championship powerlifting meet in Ripley.
PHS produced four medalists, who advanced to 4A North Half competition.
Chase Brobyn won an individual regional title, finishing first in the 132-pound class. Colton Hillhouse came in second in the 275-pound class, and Tyler McGregor finished second in the 308-pound class. Caleb Goodwin had a third place finish in the 198-pound class.
North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc each had one competitor advance to North Half. The Cougars' Brandon Flake continued his strong season with a first-place finish in the 242-pound class. Flake has now won his weight class in every meet this season. North's Kenyon Randle finished third in the 308-pound class.
The 4A North Half Championship will be held on March 19 in Ripley.