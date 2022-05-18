The Pontotoc Warriors baseball boys have their tomahawks out and they're on the warpath. The Tribe bested Corinth in a three-game series, and they're playing for the North Half championship against West Lauderdale.
Scream the war chant, pound the drum.
Pontotoc took Game 1 in The Hollow. Jon Robert Carnes continued smashing the long-ball. His homer in the bottom of the fifth (his sixth of the postseaon) pushed the Tribe out front by a nose. Senior Walt Gardner broke out of postseason slump with a solo homer to tie the game right before Carnes' homer.
Let's look at the boys' postseason performances.
Jon Robert Carnes has driven in 16 runs in the playoffs. Ty Clayton is hitting 424. The Warriors mean business.
The Warriors made their own breaks in Game 1. Pontotoc pitchers continued confouding opposing hitters.
Carnes drew the start for the Tribe. He struggled early--a walk, a passed ball, and a sac fly plated a run for West Lauderdale-- but the big junior bounced back.
Walt Gardner and Ty Clayton singled to start a promising half inning, but the West Lauderale first-baseman recorded an unassisted double play.
Carnes settled in and allowed no hits in the second. He put the Knights down in order. Pontotoc scored another run on a passed ball.
The Warrior defense stood tall In the fifth. After getting runners on first and second,
Jabari Farr showed off the cannon. The right-fielder fired a bullet to catcher Jackson Williams to cut down a runner. Garret Pound came in to relieve Carnes. Pound inherted runners on second and third, and he struck out the second batter he faced. Pound notched three K's in the sixth.
Coach Josh Dowdy said he liked the way his team was looking down the stretch.
”I’m really proud of our guys," said Dowdy. "John Robert came out and did exactly what we needed him to do. He gives us a chance early, and Garret came in to close the door on them late.” The Warriors were set to face off against West Lauderdale in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday. With an if needed game three on Thursday.