North Pontotoc's Tassie Scott holds the ball on the perimeter, guarded by Pontotoc's Alayna Ball. The Lady Warriors (11-1, 2-0) defeated the Lady Vikings (5-2, 1-1) 61-31 in a Division 2-4A matchup last Friday in Ecru.
ECRU- The Pontotoc Warriors took a pair of lopsided wins over local rivals and Division 2-4A opponents the North Pontotoc Vikings last Friday, with the Lady Warriors winning 61-31, and the Warrior men winning 86-45.
Girls
Channing Lane scored a game high 16 points, along with 12 from Mackenzie McGuirt, and 11 each from Kori Grace Ware and Saraiha Hurd as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors cruised to a lopsided win over the Lady Vikings of North Pontotoc last Friday, 61-31.
Bella Hayes was the high scorer for North, with 8, but a stingy Lady Warriors’ defense didn’t allow any Lady Viking to hit double digits. North’s Kiara Shelly added 6 points.
Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer early in the second quarter. A pair of free throws from Gracie Corley, along with one from Landa McCord, and a bucket from Tassie Scott accounted for the Lady Vikings’ scoring in the second frame. Hayes, along with Abi Grace Warren both added 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The Lady Warriors also hosted the Tangle on the Trail tournament on Saturday, and won their game against Brandon 43-39. Channing Lane was the MVP.
Next up the Lady Vikings host a division 2-4A matchup against New Albany (5-7, 0-1 as of this article) tomorrow night.
Boys
Pontotoc senior point guard Zane Tipler poured in 19 points by halftime as the Warriors routed the Vikings from Ecru, ….
Tipler’s 3 3-pointers in the first quarter helped catapult the Warriors a decisive, early lead. Tyler Shephard added a pair of 3’s in the second quarter, and with Jack Sansing and Adin Johnson helping to stretch the defense as outside shooting threats, Pontotoc controlled most aspects of the game. Pontotoc shot 47% from the floor, as apposed to 31% by North.
North’s Nick Burchfield, who had 6 first half points, made a strong block on a Warriors shot, preventing a breakaway basket in the first quarter. North’s Joseph Spratt made a good turnaround jumper in the paint. Cayson Capwell snapped a good inbounds pass to #25 who knifed in for a bucket.
Sansing’s 3-pointer early in the second frame, along with a 3 in transition from Aidn Johnson tore open a 40-13 lead. The Vikings executed good ball movement with a pass from Amari Hubbard, to Sir Justin Marshall, and Burchfield finished the play with a strong offensive putback, as the Vikings trailed 48-16. North also defeated Hickory Flat 66-60 on Dec. 12.
Next up Pontotoc hosts a division game against Houston on Friday.
