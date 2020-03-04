The Pontotoc Warriors powerlifting team finished in second place overall to Corinth at Friday's region meet at Itawamba AHS High School.
Corinth tallied a final score of 59 points. The Warriors finished with 34.
Arlareous Berry was the champion in the 242-pound class for the Warriors. Pontotoc got second place finishes from Chase Brobyn in the 132-pound class and Darian Souter in the 198-pound class. Taking third place were D.J. Bean in the 165-pound class, Colton Hillhouse in the 275-pound class, and Justin Woods in the 242-pound class.
Among the other county competitors, North Pontotoc produced three North Half qualifiers. Gage Chism was the champion in the 123-pound class. Hayes Malone was third in the 132-pound class, and Stevie Hicks was third in the 114-pound class.
South Pontotoc had two of four lifters medal. Brandon Flake finished second in the 242-pound class, and Ivan Martinez came in third in the 148-pound class.