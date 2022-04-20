Trace Ash had a no hitter through four innings, but the Warriors woke up their sleeping bats, under a bright moon, and stole the lead in game two of the division and county rivalry last Thursday, 10-6.
Ash racked up four strikeouts, holding the Warriors to just one run through the first four frames. (The Tribe’s Ty Clayton drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, and scored on a ground-out by Jon Robert Carnes for Pontotoc’s first run.)
The Cougars were first to strike, however, as, in the top of the first, Drew Tutor smacked the very first pitch of the game offered by Carnes down the left field line and stretched it into a hustle double. Tutor stole home on an error. Pontotoc’s catcher Jackson Williams salvaged one out on the botched play, however, snapping a throw down to second to cut down a runner. Carnes notched his first K to get out of the inning without further damage.
Carnes began the top of the second with another strikeout, but a walk proved costly, as Hayes Gregory scored on a two-out double by Ash that plunked against the bottom of the fence in left center, for a 2-1 Cougar lead.
Carnes was hurt by a pair of errors in the top of the third. Hunter Bagwell stuck out on a pitch in the dirt, but was able to reach first base safely. Another error moved Bagwell to third, then Jackson Rodgers lifted a fly ball into foul territory down the right-field line. Jabari Farr made an excellent running catch for the out, but it was deep enough for Bagwell to tag and barely beat Farr’s throw to the plate for a 3-1 Cougar lead.
A pair of K’s, and a nice play by Riley Caygle at third base, charging a slow bouncer and throwing on the run, made for a quiet top of the fourth for Carnes.
Ash returned the favor by fanning a pair of Warriors in the bottom of the frame.
Carnes came right back and struck out two in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, things went a little south for the Cougars. Pontotoc’s Braxton Whiteside laced a 1-1 pitch into right for a leadoff single, ending the no-hitter. Corbyn Clayton laid down a near perfect bunt along the first-base line for a single. An error by South then allowed Whiteside to score. Walt Gardner cracked a two-RBI single up the middle to give the Warriors a 4-3 lead.
Ash notched two more strikeouts to get out of the damaging inning.
The blankets came out in the stands as temps dropped into the low 50’s in the middle innings.
Jackson Rodgers and Ashton Goggins each singled in the top of sixth, and Rodgers scored on an error to tie the game again at 4-4. Hayes Gregory grounded out to short-stop Corbyn Clayton, who made an excellent backhand stop and strong throw for the out at first, but it was deep enough in the hole to score Goggins from third. Bennett Mayo came off the bench to DH, and nailed an RBI single to right for a 6-4 Cougar lead.
A leadoff walk to Jackson Williams and a hit batter in the bottom of the sixth was the end for Ash, and Jackson Rodgers took the mound with two on and nobody out.
Corbyn Clayton managed to sneak through a bunt, even with the entire Cougar infield charging, and that loaded the bases with nobody out.
The Warriors took advantage and made their final push to victory. Walt Garnder got an infield single to plate a run. Brice Deaton drew a walk for an RBI, which tied the game at 6. Carnes muscled an inside pitch off his thumbs into right for an RBI single, and a 7-6 lead. Whiteside’s single eventually pushed across the tenth and final run for the Tribe.
Gardner pitched the final inning in relief of Carnes, notching a strikeout and getting another defensive gem from Clayton at short, to slam the door.
Pontotoc notched eight hits in the game. South got five hits.
"We were just unable to finish," said South's coach Jeff Harmon. "They put some pressure on us, and in baseball you have to make your own breaks a lot of times, and we haven't been doing that lately."
"I thought we were dialed in early, and Trace pitched really well," Harmon continued. "We gave up a couple of walks in the sixth, and Pontotoc hit well, so again, we just didn't finish."
The win solidified the Warriors' place as 2nd in Division 2-4A and they will host Caledonia in the first-round of the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. They'll play at Caledonia at 6 p.m. on Saturday. (Game 3, if needed, will be at Pontotoc on Monday at 7.)
The Cougars are also in the postseason, holding the fourth spot in the division, and they will play on the road Friday at Mooreville at 7 p.m. The Troopers will come to Springville for game 2 on Saturday. (Game 3, if needed, will be back at Mooreville at 7 p.m. Monday.)