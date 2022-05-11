The Pontotoc Warriors will face off against West Lauderdale for the North Half 4A championship, with Game 1 set for Friday night in The Hollow at 7 p.m.
The Warriors knocked off Corinth in a hard-fought, three game series, and senior Brice Deaton’s three-run bomb in the top of the seventh on Monday sealed the deal, 4-3.
The Warriors once again went right down to the wire, facing elimination and needing to plate at least two runs in the half inning to keep their postseason alive.
They got three.
Ty Clayton got on base to start the final surge toward the win. Jon Robert Carnes drew a walk, and that set the stage for Deaton’s blast to right-center.
Deaton also pitched an outstanding game, allowing just one run on three hits and fanning six over four innings. Garrett Pound was strong out of the bullpen for the Tribe, allowing only two runs on five hits over three innings. He showed poise on the mound, pitching around a double in the final frame. Pound's six strikeouts, including the one that slammed the door, were key in the win.
John Neal Welch took the loss for Corinth, giving up four runs on nine hits and fanning nine over 6 1/3.
Warriors 4, Corinth 3
Things were looking bleak Saturday, and Jabari Farr hadn’t played his best game, but baseball is just the kind of romantic sport that lends itself to last minute heroics and instant redemption.
It was the bottom of the seventh inning, and Pontotoc was down 3-0. Things hadn’t gone the Warriors’ way thus far. Somehow, the Warriors–the other Warriors, from Corinth–had managed to score their first two runs on nothing more than a swinging bunt.
The Warriors had gotten two hits off Corinth starter Samuel Curtis, one from Jackson Williams in the bottom of the second, another from Riley Caygyle in the bottom of the fifth. Pontotoc just couldn’t string together two or three knocks to push a run across, and Corinth had played error free baseball.
Back to the bottom of the seventh. Riley Caygle and Corbyn Clayton had started the frame with leadoff singles, and the Warriors had loaded the bases with nobody out.
Corinth brought in reliever Madden Butler, who took the ball from Hayes Rutledge, who had just hit Ethan Ball with a pitch to load them up for the Warriors.
Braxton Whiteside was sent in to pinch run for Ball, who had himself just entered the game to pinch hit–just long enough, as it turned out, to get plunked with a pitch.
“Nice piece of hitting,” some wisecracking teammate said to Ball, who removed his helmet with a good-natured smile, as if to say, “Well, it got the job done.”
Butler walked the first Pontotoc hitter he faced, Ty Clayton, which forced in Caygle to cut the lead to 3-1.
Butler struck out the next Warrior hitter, then Jon Robert Carnes, who had pitched a good game (three runs on just two hits, and seven Ks), singled through the left side for an RBI, cutting the Corinth lead to 3-2.
Butler then notched another K, and that left the bases loaded, with two outs, as Jabari Farr stepped to the plate.
Farr was 0-2 with a walk to that point in the game, and the normally sure-handed outfielder had dropped a routine fly in right.
The Warriors were down to their last out of the season. They’d lost 15-4 the night before at Corinth, and were on the cusp of being eliminated in Round 2 of the playoffs.
Farr delivered, at the most crucial time imaginable. On a 2-1 count, Farr, batting lefty, reached out and snatched a shot down the third base line. The tying run scored easily, and Coach Dowdy gave the ole windmill as the go-ahead run raced home, and the dugout cleared in celebration.