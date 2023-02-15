Pontotoc boys division champs

The Pontotoc boys won the Division 2-4A Tournament on Feb. 10 with a 58-48 overtime win over South Pontotoc. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc and South Pontotoc boys locked horns in a classic showdown worthy of a division and local rivalry in the Division 2-4A Championship game, with Pontotoc winning in overtime, 58-48. Pacey Matthews scored a team high 18 for South, and Tyler Shepard poured in a game high 20 for Pontotoc, as the two teams went into overtime to decide the winner. Pontotoc’s Adin Johnson and Jack Sansing had big 3-pointers down the stretch that sealed the win for Pontotoc.

