The Pontotoc and South Pontotoc boys locked horns in a classic showdown worthy of a division and local rivalry in the Division 2-4A Championship game, with Pontotoc winning in overtime, 58-48. Pacey Matthews scored a team high 18 for South, and Tyler Shepard poured in a game high 20 for Pontotoc, as the two teams went into overtime to decide the winner. Pontotoc’s Adin Johnson and Jack Sansing had big 3-pointers down the stretch that sealed the win for Pontotoc.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Shepherd pulled up for a 10 foot jumper along the baseline to get Pontotoc rolling. Dawson Rice scored on a breakaway, then Matthews answered for South with a bucket-plus-one. Brailon Walls (16 points) made a nifty stutter step basket, then Johnson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Eli Holloway scored inside for South, but Pontotoc led 23-11 at the end of the opening frame.
To start the second, Jack Sansing (7 pts) got a pass inside to Shephard for a bucket, then Johnson found Rhett Robinson in the paint for another score. A pair of free-throws from Walls and a nifty 15-foot fade away from Matthews cut Pontotoc’s lead to 29-22 headed into halftime. Pontotoc’s Emarion Hinton made good on a chance along the baseline to start the third. South’s Eli Holloway gave an assist to Matthews in the paint, then Johnson assisted Sansing on the other end for a bucket. Tyler Shapard swooped in for a layup, then Pontotoc made extra passes to burn clock, carrying a 39-35 lead into the final frame.
Late in the fourth, Pacey Matthews gave South its first lead at 43-41, making good on a bucket-plus-one. Tyler Shephard quickly answered to knot the score at 43 all. In overtime South briefly took a 48-46 lead, but Adin Johnson and Jack Sansing put the game out of reach with shots behind the arc.
The Warriors were set to host Northeast Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Tuesday. The Cougars were set to host West Lauderdale.