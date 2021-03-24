Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, both strong tennis programs and now division rivals, faced off on Friday in Division 2-4A action.
The Warriors edged the Cougars 4-3 in a highly competitive match.
South Pontotoc picked up both singles points. South's Sam Morgan had a strong performance with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Andy Jones, while Nikki Raines won a tight 7-6, 7-6 decision over Holly Stewart.
Both boys doubles points went to Pontotoc. The Warriors' David Metcalfe and Joseph Henry defeated Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills 6-3, 6-4, while Shontavius Thornton and Shayne Lowe beat Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua 6-3, 6-3.
On the girls doubles courts the Cougars' Leah Long and Maggie Franks picked up a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor, while Pontotoc won at number two girls doubles, with Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley winning 6-2, 6-0 over Jada Washington and Mikea New.
At mixed doubles Pontotoc's Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard defeated Caitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9).