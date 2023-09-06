Finn, Judon, Chunn

Pontotoc quarterback Miller Finn hands off to running back Jakylen Judon as South Pontotoc's Lane Chunn tries to fight through a block to stop him in the Warriors 42-10 win on. Aug. 31

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

SPRINGVILLE The South Pontotoc Cougars kept it close early on Aug. 31, but a quick pair of successive touchdowns to open the second half were backbreakers as the Pontotoc Warriors pulled away for a decisive win over their local rivals, 42-10.

