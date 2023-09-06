SPRINGVILLE The South Pontotoc Cougars kept it close early on Aug. 31, but a quick pair of successive touchdowns to open the second half were backbreakers as the Pontotoc Warriors pulled away for a decisive win over their local rivals, 42-10.
Going into halftime it was still a game, with Pontotoc ahead 14-3. The Cougars’ only score was a 33-yard field goal by outstanding kicker Noah Fleming.
On a play early in the third quarter, the Cougar defense had Pontotoc quarterback Miller Finn on the run, but the sophomore scrambled to his left and somehow hefted a 48-yard bomb that Martylan Boston ran under and made a diving touchdown catch. Not long after that, Warrior defensive back Kylen Simmons picked off a South Pontotoc pass and returned it to the one yard line, which set up a touchdown. From that point, the game felt out of reach for South.
The first half was a different story.
South started with an opening pooch kickoff, and Pontotoc was set up with good field position. Markylan Boston got good yardage around the left side, with Colton Cossey and Hyrum Holmes clearing a path. South’s Tristin Bone and Lane Chunn combined for a stop for no gain in the middle for the Cougars. Finn was chased out of the pocket, but made something out of nothing and scrambled for a 20 yard gain. Finn hit an inside slant over the middle to Kylen Simmons, but the Cougars forced a punt. On a subsequent possession, South’s Drew Tutor intercepted a Warrior pass at the Cougar 10 yard line. Pontotoc’s Jaden Bradley turned right around and intercepted a Cougar pass. That set up the Warriors’ first scoring drive, when it was Bradley again, this time breaking loose on the edge, with a good block from Cossey, for a touchdown. Eddie Nolasco was perfect on the evening with PAT’s.
Fleming’s field goal came in the opening minutes of the second quarter for South.
The Warriors marched down the field in response, with Kyan Roberson and Kakylen Judon doing the heavy lifting carrying the ball. That drive ended in a Warrior touchdown. The Cougars seemed to be putting together a good drive in the waning minutes of the first half, with Daltin Kelly going up and making a nifty catch over the middle from quarterback Jackson Harmon, but the half ended with the Warriors up 14-3.
Once the game was pretty well decided, the coaches substituted players, and South’s backup quarterback, Jaxon Highlander, made an impression. He hit O’Bryan Ivy with a 46 yard strike in the closing minutes. Each team added a touchdown with the second string playing.
South Pontotoc Coach Rod Cook was disappointed but undeterred.
“We played a decent first half, but in the second half we had some crucial breakdowns that cost us,” said Cook, whose Cougars lost in week one at Bruce. “We weren’t able to convert when we needed to, and, again, turnovers hurt us.”
Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter was reasonably pleased.
“We forced a few turnovers, and that allowed us room to get our offense going,” said Carter, whose Warriors lost to Amory in week one. “I thought we blocked better, executed better on offense, and got a lot of players some playing time, so we’re happy about that.”
Pontotoc will play at Shannon this Friday, and South Pontotoc hosts Mooreville.
