PONTOTOC- Pontotoc’s defense paved the way for a hard-fought 53-41 victory over rival South Pontotoc on Friday.
The Warriors’ Jaylen Edwards grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up for a basket to open the game. Tyler Shepard made a catch-and-shoot fadeaway jumper off of a screen, and Edwards fired a long pass to a streaking Shepard for a 6-0 lead. South’s Joe Haze Austin buried a three to cut it to an 8-5 game before Shepard scored the next three points from the charity stripe to make it 11-5. Austin posted up and rolled in a layup off an inbounds play; and he subsequently knocked down a floater in the lane to get the Cougars within two, but Jack Sansing buried a shot from downtown at the 6 second mark to push PHS ahead 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Shepard opened the second quarter with a runner, followed by two free throws from Edwards. Eli Holloway hit a pull-up jumper, and Jayden Hooker drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Cougars within 18-14. The contest continued to be back-and-forth. The Warriors’ Zane Tipler hit a pair of free throws, and the Cougars’ Holloway found Braydon Gazaway for a 3-pointer with just over four minutes to play in the half. Shepard drove for a finger roll and ultimately a three-point play on the ensuing Pontotoc possession. With 1:44 remaining in the half South trimmed the deficit to 26-23. A pair of free throws from Edwards and a turnaround jumper from Tipler pushed the Warriors to a 30-23 edge at halftime.
All of Pontotoc’s third quarter points came from Edwards (7) and Shepard (4), which ended with the Warriors still holding a 7-point lead at 41-34. South got a trio of baskets by Jackson Harmon, as well as a 3-pointer by Hooker and an additional bucket by Holloway.
The Warriors were able to get some separation in the final quarter. Edwards’ driving layup to open the period made it a 9-point game. South’s Pacey Mathews posted up and scored on a spin move before hitting a baseline jumper to trim the Pontotoc lead to 5. Rhett Robinson answered with a bucket for PHS, and Edwards followed by getting to the foul line and hitting two. Edwards knocked down a jumper with 3:04 to play to give the Warriors their first double digit lead of the evening, which they would keep the rest of the way. The Cougars managed only seven points in the fourth, missing the mark on a number of free throws and solid looks.
“The biggest thing was dealing with the size advantage they have over us,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler. “(South’s) Joe Haze and Pacey getting in foul trouble took away from their point production and really helped us.”
Edwards finished 21 points for Pontotoc, while Shepard added 15. Austin had 10 for South Pontotoc.