PONTOTOC - Gavin Brinker dropped 20 points on the Jaguars, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win, in Pontotoc’s 56-53 home victory over Holmes County Central last Tuesday.
Brinker put book-ends on the Warriors’ scoring with 3-pointers, getting Pontotoc started in the first with a trey and clinching the win with another as the clock hit zeros at the end of the game.
Malik Crigler hit a pair of 3-pointers early for the Jags, part of his team-high 16 points on the evening.
Dajerious Scott grabbed a steal and layup for the Warriors (12-3), then followed with another strong drive and score. Rock Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer, part of his 11-point performance, and Pontotoc led 15-13 at the end of the first period.
Joe Haze Austin followed his own shot, going up again and drawing a foul. He sank both free throws. J.J. Washington knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Brinker sank another with 4:46 remaining in the half to push the Warriors out in front 23-14.
Brinker gave Warrior fans a glimpse of things to come when he knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending Pontotoc into halftime with a 27-22 lead.
Robinson made good on a pair of free throws, followed by a pair of technical foul shots from Austin. Quashon Rowe broke loose for a Jaguar layup.
A 3-pointer from Zane Tipler gave the Tribe a 42-39 lead headed into the fourth period.
Tipler knocked down another 3-pointer to start the Warriors’ scoring in the final frame. Austin gathered up a loose ball and took it in for a layup. Robinson made good on two more free throws.
Crigler hit a 3-pointer for Holmes County, making the score 53-53 with only seconds remaining, setting the stage for Brinker’s buzzer-beater and a thunderous roar of applause.