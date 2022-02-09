The Pontootc Warriors hosted the Lafayette Commodores on Feb. 1. The Commodores jumped out to an early lead, but the Warriors found their groove and took the win, 65-50.
The Commodores won the tip and were on the board first, after a basket from Kylen Vaughn. Caden Crowson followed with a score, as did Kylan Egerson, giving the Commodores a 7-0 lead.
The Warriors found their stride, as Tyler Shepard drained a 3-pointer to get the Warriors on the board. Zane Tipler added a basket to bring the Warriors within two, before Crowson sunk another three for the Commodores.
Johnathan Armstrong put up his first basket, bringing the score to 7-10, and Tipler fed Dawson Rice under the goal for two more, leaving the Warriors down by only one, with a little under 4 minutes left in the first. Jaylen Edwards put the Warriors on top 12-10 with a beautiful nothing-but-net 3-pointer. Thanks to a steal and shot from Tipler and another basket from Shepard, the Warriors took a 16-10 lead before the Commodores scored again. The Warriors ended the quarter with back-to-back threes from Edwards and Jack Sansing, extending their lead to 22-15 going into the second.
The Commodores started strong in the second, with a basket from Adam Tyson, followed by a shot, plus an extra point, from Vaughn. That brought the Commodores to within three points, before Pontotoc’s Edwards sunk another 3-pointer. The teams battled back and forth, but the Warriors ended the half strongly, with a basket from Armstrong, that putting Pontotoc up 30-24. Edwards followed with a jumper with 45 seconds remaining in the half. Everyone thought 32-24 would be the score going into the half, but Edwards wasn’t done, and a 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Warriors up 35-24 going into halftime.
Shepard opened the second half with a three for the Warriors. He followed a couple of drives later with a dunk set up by Tipler that sparked the crowd.
Rice was on the board again for two more before Vaughn put up two more off a rebound for the Commodores. The Warriors started to pull away with Armstrong passing to Rice for two, and Rhett Robinson faking a drive and passing to Shepard for two more, making the score at 46-31.
Egerson put up two for the Commodores with just over 1:30 to play. Shepard notched two more with 15 seconds left in the third.
Egerson got the final say of the third with two at the buzzer for the Commodores. The Warriors started the final quarter up 50-37, but faced a tough quarter ahead, with points going back and forth most of the quarter.
Armstrong scored early in the quarter to counter a Commodore surge. Jordan Ball scored, inching the Warriors to 55-40, before back-to-back goals from Cooper Mitze put the Commodores within 11, with 3:25 left to play.
Edwards sunk his fifth 3-pointer of the night, followed quickly by another basket, putting the Warriors up 60-46. The Commodores were left with no option but to foul to try and regain possession, and despite the Warriors having a rare off night at the line, were able to hold onto their lead and end the game with a 65-50 victory.