BOONEVILLE- A lights-out pitching performance by Brice Deaton and an explosive seventh inning, in which the Warriors banged out four hits and plated six runs, helped Pontotoc defeat the New Site Royals 7-1 last Thursday at Northeast.
Deaton carried a no-hitter and struck out six through five innings for Pontotoc. Walt Gardner led the Warriors at the plate, helping spark the big seventh inning with an RBI single and ultimately going 4-4 on the day. Jon Robert Carnes’ bases-loaded triple in the top of the seventh put an exclamation mark on the win.
The Warriors’ bats were ringing early, as Gardner and Deaton each sent triples into the right-center gap off Royals’ starter Mason Walden, putting Pontotoc ahead 1-0. Second baseman Jackson Williams made a nifty grab on a line drive to help get the Warriors through the bottom of the first unscathed.
New Site’s Troy Taylor broke up the shut out and no-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the sixth by doubling in Ryan Boren, who was hit by a pitch.
Boren came on in relief for the Royals in the top of the seventh.
Riley Caygle got the big inning started for the Warriors by singling to right. Pinch runner Tyler Shephard stole second.
New Site’s Kyler Sims made an outstanding catch in deep left field, tracking to his right and catching a foul popup against the fence for the first out of the inning.
Pontotoc’s Ty Clayton singled to right to score Shephard for the go-ahead run. Gardner singled to left, and Deaton drew a walk to load the bases. Eli Harlow drew a walk to plate Clayton. That set the stage for Carnes one-hopping the 390 sign in straight away center for a bases-clearing triple.
Carnes scored on a wild pitch to cap the Warriors’ late run and the win.
Deaton got the win for Pontotoc, going six innings and allowing one run on one hit while striking out eight. Jackson Williams pitched one inning in relief.
Boren took the loss for New Site, giving up six runs on four hits in one inning pitched.
The Warriors banged out 12 hits in the game. Carnes went 2-4 with 3 RBI, and Clayton finished with 2-4 with an RBI.
In other action last week the Warriors fell to Lewisburg 12-1 on Tuesday, defeated Ping Grove 9-4 later on Thursday, and fell to East Union 12-2 on Friday.