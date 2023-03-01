Jabari Farr

Pontotoc's Jabari Farr pitched three innings and hit a homerun in a 9-6 win over TCPS on Saturday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning propelled the Pontotoc Warriors to a 9-6 win over Tupelo Christian Preparatory School on Saturday.

galen.holley@djournal.com

