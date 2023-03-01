Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning propelled the Pontotoc Warriors to a 9-6 win over Tupelo Christian Preparatory School on Saturday.
Jackson Williams and Garrett Pound each had two-baggers in the fifth frame, breaking a 4-4 tie.
The Warriors followed with a four-run sixth inning, in which Jabari Farr hit a homerun and Jon Robert Carnes added an RBI. Pontotoc banged out eight hits in the game.
Corbyn Clayton started on the mound for the Warriors. He ran into trouble with walks in the first inning and the Eagles’ Cullen Hobby and Gabe Malone picked up RBIs with base hits.
TCPS’s Ty Russell retired the Warriors quietly in the bottom of the frame.
Jabari Farr took the hill for Pontotoc in the top of the second and struck out the side. He also pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the third.
Pontotoc’s Landon Morgan drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third and scored when Corbyn Clayton hit into a fielder’s choice. Jon Robert Carnes followed with an RBI double that scored Malachi Witcher. Jon Scott Wilson made good on a pair of defensive chances at third base in the top of the fourth, and Carnes made a good pick at first base to help get Farr out of the inning.
Jackson Williams nailed a double that thumped off the 335 sign in left-center to start the bottom of the fourth off a lefty reliever for TCPS. Landon Morgan laid down a bunt, and a Pontotoc pinch runner scored on an errant throw. #2 bunted Morgan over. Morgan later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four.
Jon Robert Carnes took the hill in relief of Farr, and he pitched around a double by Hobby. Farr made a nifty snag at third base to pick up his pitcher.
Garrett Pound’s double to deep left-center came with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson followed with a two-bagger to score Pound and take the lead. Thomas Goralczyk took the mound in relief for TCPS.
The Eagles had six hits in the game, with Hobby and Malone getting multiple hits. Hobby was 3-4. Carnes got the win for Pontotoc, going two innings. He gave up no runs on two hits and fanned four.
In other baseball action, Pontotoc lost 11-2 to Itawamba AHS and beat Bruce 5-1.
On Feb. 27, Garrett Pound pitched a 1-hit shutout and Jon Robert Carnes hit a big homerun in a 15-0 win over Nettleton.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&