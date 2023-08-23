Jaden Bradley

Pontotoc's Jaden Bradley gets the right edge and rolls for good yardage with help from a block from Hyrum Holmes in a jamboree game at Saltillo on Aug. 18. The Warriors "won" the game (even though, technically, they don't keep score and the teams play only two quarters). Bradley played an outstanding game on both sides (offense and defense). The Warriors host Amory to open their regular season this Friday in The Hollow. 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

SALTILLO- The Pontotoc Warriors got to hit another opponent for the first time this fall on Friday, as they took on Saltillo in a pre-season jamboree. Pontotoc won the two-quarter varsity portion 12-0.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you