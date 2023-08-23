Pontotoc's Jaden Bradley gets the right edge and rolls for good yardage with help from a block from Hyrum Holmes in a jamboree game at Saltillo on Aug. 18. The Warriors "won" the game (even though, technically, they don't keep score and the teams play only two quarters). Bradley played an outstanding game on both sides (offense and defense). The Warriors host Amory to open their regular season this Friday in The Hollow.
SALTILLO- The Pontotoc Warriors got to hit another opponent for the first time this fall on Friday, as they took on Saltillo in a pre-season jamboree. Pontotoc won the two-quarter varsity portion 12-0.
After forcing a Pontotoc punt, Saltillo moved the ball 53 yards. Quarterback C.J. Beasley had a 10-yard scramble and completed a 10-yard pass to Jackson Justice on the drive. It finally stalled at the Warrior 17 yard line, and the Pontotoc special teams came up with the first of what would be numerous big plays on the night. Ky Simmons came off the edge and blocked a 34-yard field goal attempt.
The Warrior offense was able to string together a couple of first downs, including a 14-yard completion from quarterback Miller Finn to Javier Cole. They had moved into Saltillo territory on another pass play when a fumble gave the ball back to the Tigers. Two plays later the Warrior defense forced a turnover of its own, as Anndru Berry recovered a fumble.
PHS was not able to get anything going on offense, but a punt pinned the Tigers at the 13. On third and long Jayden Dixon batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage, forcing a punt from the endzone. Simmons made another huge play when he returned the punt for a touchdown with 9:32 to play in the second quarter. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to make it 7-0.
After Pontotoc forced a Saltillo punt, Jaden Bradley had a nice return to the Tiger 38. He then broke free for a 21-yard run on 3rd and 4 to move the ball to the 11. The drive stalled at the 3, but Nolasco made a 20-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 at the 3:06 mark.
Pontotoc forced a quick three and out, and after a bad snap Keontae Griffis tackled the punter in the end zone for a safety, making it 12-0 with 2:01 to play. With seconds left, Saltillo got their biggest play of the game on a 38-yard catch by Demarr Taylor, but the Warrior defense was able to keep them out of the end zone.
“You would have liked to have gotten some more going on offense, but I saw some bright spots,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “We protected the ball for the most part. I thought the defense settled down and played really well after that first drive, and our tackling and coverage was good. Our special teams came up big for us. I was happy with the way the kids played.”
Pontotoc also defeated Saltillo 12-0 in the two (8-minute) quarter junior varsity portion of the scrimmage, scoring on touchdown runs of 68 and 4 yards from Courtland Pass.
