PONTOTOC- Things started slowly for the Pontotoc Warriors (15-6) against Mooreville (9-9) last Tuesday, but they quickly focused and asserted themselves over the Troopers, winning 59-39.
Will Austin helped the Troopers to a 4-0 early lead, but it was short-lived.
Pontotoc’s Kourtland Armstrong found Joe Haze Austin in the paint for a score. Then Caleb Hobson dished to Rock Robinson for a bucket, the first of his game-high 15 points.
Robinson rose to the occasion, putting back an offensive rebound to push the Warriors ahead 6-4. Tres Vaughn swatted away a Trooper shot on the defensive end. Then Manoj Nickson, moving strong to his left, nailed a jumper.
After a tense first period, the Warriors were in control 12-6.
Pontotoc gradually began to impose their will. Hobson gathered a loose ball and took it coast-to-coast for a score early in the second period. Robinson blocked a shot and got it ahead to Armstrong, who dished to Austin Nickson for a score, and the Warriors were up 18-6 with six minutes left in the half.
Austin slapped away a Trooper shot, and Dejerious Scott ignited Pontotoc faithful with a steal and score, as the Warriors went up 20-6.
The highlights continued for Pontotoc. Scott sank a pretty, reverse layup. Gravin Brinker whipped it to Robinson, who fed Austin for a score.
Using his expansive reach, Robinson swooped in for a layup, and Brinker put back and offensive rebound for a score. The Warriors took a 33-16 lead into halftime.
Robinson fed Vaughn on a bucket midway through the third period, and a steal and layup by Austin made the score 43-19 Warriors.
Brinker collected a rebound, drove the length of the floor for a score, and drew a foul. He then hit the foul ensuing foul shot to increase the Warriors’ lead. Will Austin’s 3-pointer for Mooreville inched the Troopers closer at 48-26 at the end of the third period. Pontotoc cruised the rest of the way to 20-point win.
Robinson finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Pontotoc. Austin had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
On Friday the Warriors traveled to Caledonia, where they edged the Feds 54-53 to improve to 6-0 in Division 2-4A. Two Warriors notched double-doubles in the win, with Robinson recording 12 points and 10 rebounds and Tres Vaughn 11 points and 12 rebounds. Manoj Nickson was also in double figures with 10 points.
On Saturday Pontotoc routed Southeast Lauderdale 72-29 at the Mid-Mississippi Challenge. Hobson led the Warriors with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Manoj Nickson added 12 points.