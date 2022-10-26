The Pontotoc Warriors held on for a division and county rivalry win last Friday, besting the Vikings from North Pontotoc 21-13.
Both teams have struggled with injuries. Hard play has decimated rosters toward the end of the season.
The Warriors had been without versatile senior Nic Townsend for two weeks, but he returned on defense for this game, and it made a difference. Junior running back Andru Berry was also out for the Warriors with a foot injury. The Vikings were without senior center Caleb Davis, as well as junior wideout Tyler Pickens, and, very notably, senior star receiver Will Navarette.
Two banged up teams played hard under the Ecru lights.
Quarterback Reece Kentner’s rushing touchdown got the Vikings on the board in the first half. Pontotoc senior QB Conner Armstrong answered with a 45 yard touchdown strike to Javier Cole in the second quarter. (Cole had five catches for 109 yards and 1 touchdown). Malachi Brown, a linebacker and running back for the Warriors, tore off a 60 yard touchdown on Pontotoc’s first possession of the second half. (Brown had 8 carries for 75 yards in the contest.).
Armstrong finished the night 13/22 for 168 yards and 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter was pleased with the play of his defensive line and running game.
“Jon Robert Carnes (senior) led our defensive line with a good overall game,” said Carter, whose Warriors are 4-5 overall, 2-2 in division. They’re behind Houston, Ripley and New Albany in the standings, and ahead of South (2-7, 0-4) and North Pontotoc (2-7, 0-4), respectively.
“Conner (Armstrong) had a productive night, and our running game hit a long one with Malachi (Brown). Javier Cole had another good night.”
North Coach Andy Crotwell said it's been a tough season, but his team's spirit is strong.
"Despite all the injuries, and the way the season has gone, our guys have continued to stick together," said Crotwell.
The Warriors end their regular season by hosting Ripley this Friday. The Vikings will host county rival South Pontotoc in the annual matchup for the Horton Trophy.
